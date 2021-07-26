Tori Spelling Gushes Over Daughter for Her Modeling Debut Despite Being Victim of 'Bullying'

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star divulges that Stella has developed several 'health issues' as the effects of bullying, including 'headaches, stomachaches [and] panic attacks.'

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is celebrating one of her kids' achievements. The "BH90210" alum recently showered her daughter Stella with love and compliments on social media after the 13-year-old made her modeling debut despite being a victim of "bullying."

On Saturday, July 24, the 48-year-old took to Instagram to share some pictures from Stella's photoshoot. "How Stella got her groove back… thx to @petitenpretty. Her 1st modeling shoot as a teen girl. Stella is an amazing human. Heart of gold & always leads w/kindness," she first kicked off her lengthy caption.

"She's innovative &creative and full of fire. Which is why as a mom it was so painful to see a young woman's fire dimmed bc of bullying," the actress added. "Her bullying started in 5th grade in Encino. Sadly, the boy that bullied her and other girls & boys wasn't stopped. His parents were on the board. They gave the school a lot of $. Sadly$ won out over the emotional care of the kids. I know i've talked bullying before. But, worse than that was the bullying she faced from her own principal."

Tori went on to reveal that Stella has developed some "health issues" after years-long bullying. She further detailed, "She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks,& her asthma increased. Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed alot of school due to this. But, what did remain was her drive & passion for baking, cooking, & crafting. She wants to open her own bakery one day."

"Stella had lemonade stands & slime biz since she was 8 to save $for this. She got her dream of being on [Gordon Ramsay] '[MasterChef]'. Except this principal said NO (SHE had to sign to allow her). Why? Bc your kids miss too much school," the wife of Dean McDermott continued. "After all stella had been thru w/the boy this principal refused to expel, she wouldn't let Stella fulfill a day of her passion? So sad. I begged the principal."

Tori then divulged that the principal allowed Stella to join the show if her "family leaves this school next year." Noting that she agreed on the condition, she explained, "I agreed in tears so Stella could do 'Master Chef'. Well, Stella WON!! I had never seen her confidence like I did that day! Her [fire] was back."

"But thx to @petitenpretty Stella got her powerful & fulfilling 'school' moment! Her confidence now soaring!" she concluded her tribute. "Your fire [fire] is back @stella_mcdermott08 You are a fierce female. So proud of U Buggy!"