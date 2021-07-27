 
 

Kylie Jenner's Fans Drag Flo Milli for Dubbing Herself and Travis Scott 'Barbie and Ken'

Instagram
Many of the makeup mogul's devotees take offense with the TikTok viral sensation's remark that compares herself and Kylie's baby daddy to the Mattel dolls.

  • Jul 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's fans may believe that no one can compare to her or take the star's place. Flo Milli has learnt this the hard way after facing the wrath of the reality TV star's devotees for dubbing herself and Travis Scott (II), who is Kylie's baby daddy, "Barbie & Ken."

Taking to her Instagram Story, Flo Milli shared her picture with the "Sicko Mode" rapper when they ran into each other in Miami. "Real life Barbie & Ken vibeeesss," the "In The Party" raptress captioned it, adding a pink heart emoji.

While the photo seemed to be harmless and captured Travis and Flo Milli in a seemingly friendly manner, many of Kylie's fans attacked the rising hip-hop star over the image. "Are you stupid b***h ? You dumb," one called out the 21-year-old via DM.

Another wrote to Flo Milli, whose real name is Tamia Monique Carter, "Kylie way better than your lil no built a** fake hair head a** [crying laughing emoji] you know exactly wtf your doing with that caption.. just wait until it's your bd haha karma is real [kissing emoji]."

A third hater also ripped Flo Milli via DM, "He don't want yo stank a**," adding, "You a f**kin thot man you for everybody he know better. Tryna be the next Kylie gtfo."

Noticing this, Flo Milli didn't stay silent. She later took to Twitter to hit back at the Internet trolls, writing, "all I said was I look like barbie and he looks like ken [female shrug emoji]." Reposting the tweet on her own Instagram page, she told the critics, "Y'all crazy fr seek help," and added in another tweet, "leave me alone."

Kylie and Travis started dating in 2017, not long after she called it quits with another rapper, Tyga. In February 2018, the makeup mogul gave birth to her first child with the Houston native, a daughter named Stormi Webster. They broke up in September 2019, but recently sparked reconciliation rumors after quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

