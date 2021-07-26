Motorbike Racer Hugo Millan, 14, Killed After Tragic Accident During Race

Twitter Celebrity

The young motorcycle rider passed away following a horror collision in which his bike went down during the second lap of the Hawkers European Talent Cup in Spain.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hugo Millan Gracia has been tragically killed in a horrific incident while competing in the Hawkers European Talent Cup in Spain. The young motorbike racer passed away at age 14 on Sunday, July 25 after he fell off his vehicle and was struck by another rider.

Confirming the motorcycle rider’s death was the race organizer FIM CEV Repsol. In a message posted to Twitter along with a picture of the teenager, they wrote, "We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millan succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race." The statement went on to continue, "We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo."

Race organizer FIM CEV Respol announced Hugo Millan Gracia's death after horrific motorbike accident.

According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred during the event's second lap after Hugo's bike went down. He was then accidentally struck by another rider while attempting to get out of the way of the race. The other competitors, however, weren't seriously injured in the collision.

Hugo was given emergency treatment while still on the track before a helicopter transported him to Zaragoza Hospital. Sadly, the attempts to rescue him were unsuccessful and tributes have poured in for the teen since his tragic passing.

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paid tribute to the late rider.

The official Twitter account for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship shared a message of support for the late rider, who was a member of the Cradle of Champions team. "We are sorry to hear the news that Hugo Millan Gracia passed away after a crash in the ETC during the @CEVMotorcycle round at Aragon," the note read. "Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and team. In motorsport, we are all family [heart emoji]."

MotoGP shared a tribute following Hugo's passing.

Additionally, MotoGP's official Twitter account posted, "We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millan's passing. We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team." The statement ended with, "Ride in peace, Hugo."