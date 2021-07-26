Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Big Smiles During Dinner Date at Miami Restaurant

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Don't Stop the Music' hitmaker and the 'Fashion Killa' rapper even take some pictures with the owner of World Famous House of Mac, Derrick Turton, during the outing.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are getting more and more smitten with each other. More than two months since the "Fashion Killa" spitter confirmed their romance, the lovebirds were spotted all smiles during a dinner date at a Miami restaurant.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker and her rapper beau dined at the World Famous House of Mac on Friday, July 23. In some pictures shared on the restaurant's Instagram account, the couple could be seen wrapping their hands around each other while posing with the restaurant's owner, Derrick Turton.

Rihanna and Rocky served casual looks for the outing. The "Work" singer sported a white T-shirt, cargo pants, olive green and black fur boa as well as a pair of pointed heels. Her boyfriend, meanwhile, donned a white graphic T-shirt, camouflage pants and black sneakers. The pair completed their outfits with trucker hats.

Rihanna and Rocky were first rumored to be dating in 2013. Although he insisted they were just friends, the "F**kin' Problems" MC sparked romance rumors with her yet again after he split from Chanel Iman in 2015. Since the pandemic, the twosome have been spotted spending time together on several occasions.

Rihanna and Rocky haven't publicly confirmed that they are an item. However, in a May interview with GQ, the A$AP Mob member declared that Rihanna is "the love of [his] life" and even called her "my lady."

Asked about what it feels like to be in a relationship, Rocky gushed, "So much better. So much better when you got the One." He further raved, "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Rocky also divulged that he and Rihanna took a winter trip to her home country Barbados, where his father hailed from before he emigrated to the U.S. "It was like a homecoming thing," he said. "It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."