'Top Chef' Winner Gabe Erales Says He's 'Sincerely Sorry' for Sleeping With His Co-Worker

Instagram Celebrity

The season 18 winner of the Bravo show, who has been accused of sexual harassment, admits that he had an affair and reveals that he has been fired from his job.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gabe Erales has broken his silence on his affair controversy. The season 18 winner of "Top Chef", who has been hit with sexual harassment allegations, admitted that he indeed slept with his co-worker and he's now "sincerely sorry" for that.

Gabe issued his apology via Instagram on Friday, July 23. "The last three weeks have been a trying time of reflection and personal growth," he began. "To say I am sorry that I let my family, friends, staff, supporters, and my 'Top Chef' family down may feel like an understatement at this moment, but it's the first step and a genuine start on my road to making amends."

"I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to be a part of 'Top Chef'; however, I must continue to acknowledge my mistakes including the termination from my former job," he continued. "To clarify, unbeknownst to my wife, I had a consensual relationship with a co-worker and later reduced her work hours, which in combination was a poor judgement [sic] call and led to my termination after I filmed 'Top Chef'."

Gabe went on to note that he is now at "at the lowest point of [his] life since he's "potentially losing [his] family while [he] had already lost [his] job." He added, "I am deeply and sincerely sorry for the impact that my poor decisions had on those involved. My personal growth will be a perpetual apology in seeking forgiveness."

Gabe, however, claimed that he has taken "necessary steps to be a better husband, father, chef and leader" through "therapy and spirituality." He then vowed, "I am committed to doing the personal and professional work every day to create a positive and safe work environment in whatever follows for me professionally."

Sexual harassment allegations against Gabe first emerged earlier this month. After he was crowned as the champion of the Bravo show, many viewers brought up a December 2020 report about his firing from Comedor. Philip Speer, a boss from the Austin-based restaurant, told Austin American-Statesman that Gabe was fired due to "repeated violations of the company's ethics policy as it relates to harassment of women."

Though so, "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi insisted that Gabe didn't conduct any inappropriate behavior while joining the competition. "To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on the record or otherwise to Bravo/Top Chef," she penned on Twitter. "And we judges didn't have any indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his time on set."