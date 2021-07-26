Chase Stokes Spills How He Avoided Getting Caught Living in His Car for Months

Instagram Celebrity

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Outer Banks' star also recalls the time he briefly worked as a waiter and was fired from one of Elton John's Oscars parties.

Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes lived in his car before he landed a leading role on his hit show.

The actor was homeless "off and on for about two months" and took to sleeping in his motor at a parking structure near the Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue intersection in Hollywood.

Revisiting the area during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, July 22, Chase said, "You don't want to park in the corner, right? Because then all of a sudden, the parking attendant is like, 'That dude's for sure sleeping in here'. So every day, I would find a different parking spot, and it worked out... I never got caught."

He also briefly worked as a waiter and was fired from one of Elton John's Oscars parties. "One of my buddies got me a job as a waiter," he recalled. "I ended up doing Elton John's Oscar party."

"I got fired 15 minutes into it because I was watching the band," he went on recounting. "That was awesome, a really good time. I didn't get a pay cheque, so it was immediately back to Hollywood and Highland, and hopefully they didn't cancel my L.A. Fitness membership. So it was great."

During the chat, Chase admitted that he initially passed on the chance to play John B. "I was like, 'That's The Goonies. That's for sure The Goonies. I don't want to destroy that.' So I passed on it," he confessed. "And I was like, 'Nope. Not doing that.' "

On how he finally changed his mind, the 28-year-old spilled, "[My agent]'s like, 'I'm going to send you the first script. Let me know your thoughts.' So I read it, and I immediately was sitting in my borderline-evicted apartment and I was like, 'I made a giant mistake. It's not The Goonies. It's literally not The Goonies.' And I had fully convinced myself for a month-and-a-half at this point that it's The Goonies."