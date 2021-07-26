 
 

'Braveheart' Actor Mike Mitchell Passed Away at the Age of 65

The former bodybuilder, who also made an appearance in 'Gladiator', is said to have died of natural causes while he was aboard a boat in the Fethiye marina in Turkey.

AceShowbiz - Mike Mitchell, an actor and former bodybuilder who appeared in "Braveheart" and "Gladiator", died Friday, July 23, aged 65.

The actor was aboard a boat in the Fethiye marina in Turkey when he apparently died of natural causes, his family reports.

"It was very hard to believe... the sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply," a representative told TMZ.

"I've always been honored to be your manager," the rep continued. "I wish patience to you wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children. Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. RIP."

The Scotsman was a five-time World Fitness Federation (WFF) champion and a two-time winner of Mr. Universe, according to his website. He competed for the title of Britain's Strongest Man. In 2010, he was honored with World Fitness Federation's highest honor, the Living Legend Award.

His imposing size made him a natural for such epic films as "Gladiator", "Braveheart" and "Skyfall", in which he appeared as uncredited fighters. He also appeared in "The Planet", "One Day Removals", "City of Hell", "Life on the Line" and "Emmerdale".

TMZ sources claim Mitchell previously suffered a heart attack in 2006 after winning his fifth WFF title.

Tribute to Mike Mitchell

Director Mark Stirton paid tribute to Mike Mitchell.

Also mourning the loss of Mitchell was director Mark Stirton. Through a Twitter post, the filmmaker shared his heartbreak as writing, "Gutted to hear about the death of my old friend and actor in three of my films, Mike Mitchell. So long Big Mike."

