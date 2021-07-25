 
 

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams
WENN
Celebrity

The Led Zeppelin rocker reveals he reconnected with his late pals and relatives during the lucid dreams he often had amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the past year.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Robert Plant has been hanging out with dead family members and bandmates during lucid COVID dreams.

Something about the lockdown helped bring the Led Zeppelin rocker closer to the dearly departed and he admits he has been enjoying "magnificent moments" with his father, son, and drummer John Bonham.

Opening up about his dream dates with the dead on his "Digging Deep" podcast, Plant explained it has been wonderful to spend time with Bonham, who died in 1980, and his late son Karac, who lost his life to a stomach virus in 1977, when he was five.

"I've dreamt that I've been back with old friends, quite a lot, like John Bonham, like my father, my son who left when he was five," the "Stairway to Heaven" singer said. "And they've been magnificent moments of great relief."

  See also...

"It seems that when I'm asleep sometimes, I've been in a really great place... and I've gone somewhere, and now I've got to get back to wherever it was, and I'm making my way back through these amazing landscapes."

He admits lockdown was quite pleasant because he's surrounded by good people.

"My next door neighbour, who lives 100 feet from me - who played with me and Bonzo (Bonham) in the 1960s - he's there. We're part of a pod. And the farmer who was born in my place, whose family owned my place, he's over the road and we've turned into the greatest pals."

Meanwhile, Plant performed his first post-COVID gig on Monday night (19Jul21) in Worthington, England.

He took the stage with his band Saving Grace for the first time since 2019, to complete the remainder of their U.K. shows that were postponed due to the pandemic.

You can share this post!

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online
Related Posts
Robert Plant Tells His Kids to Release His Music for Free When He Dies

Robert Plant Tells His Kids to Release His Music for Free When He Dies

Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

Erika Jayne Reveals How She Found Evidence of Tom Girardi's Years-Long Infidelity

Erika Jayne Reveals How She Found Evidence of Tom Girardi's Years-Long Infidelity