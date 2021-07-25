Robert Plant Reunites With Dead Friends and Family Members in Lucid Covid Dreams

WENN Celebrity

The Led Zeppelin rocker reveals he reconnected with his late pals and relatives during the lucid dreams he often had amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the past year.

AceShowbiz - Robert Plant has been hanging out with dead family members and bandmates during lucid COVID dreams.

Something about the lockdown helped bring the Led Zeppelin rocker closer to the dearly departed and he admits he has been enjoying "magnificent moments" with his father, son, and drummer John Bonham.

Opening up about his dream dates with the dead on his "Digging Deep" podcast, Plant explained it has been wonderful to spend time with Bonham, who died in 1980, and his late son Karac, who lost his life to a stomach virus in 1977, when he was five.

"I've dreamt that I've been back with old friends, quite a lot, like John Bonham, like my father, my son who left when he was five," the "Stairway to Heaven" singer said. "And they've been magnificent moments of great relief."

"It seems that when I'm asleep sometimes, I've been in a really great place... and I've gone somewhere, and now I've got to get back to wherever it was, and I'm making my way back through these amazing landscapes."

He admits lockdown was quite pleasant because he's surrounded by good people.

"My next door neighbour, who lives 100 feet from me - who played with me and Bonzo (Bonham) in the 1960s - he's there. We're part of a pod. And the farmer who was born in my place, whose family owned my place, he's over the road and we've turned into the greatest pals."

Meanwhile, Plant performed his first post-COVID gig on Monday night (19Jul21) in Worthington, England.

He took the stage with his band Saving Grace for the first time since 2019, to complete the remainder of their U.K. shows that were postponed due to the pandemic.