 
 

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery

The upcoming studio installment 'Senjutsu' was completed by the lead vocalist during his recovery from an emergency leg surgery to fix his torn Achilles tendon.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson recorded for the band's upcoming album "Senjutsu" while his leg was strapped up after emergency surgery.

The rocker tore his Achilles tendon while recording the project in 2019, but he refused to take time away from the studio to recover.

"I did the last couple of tracks of recording on crutches, in a boot - one of those big boots you have to wear to immobilise your leg," Dickinson told Kerrang! "I bust it at the end of April. Thirty-six hours later I was on the slab having it stitched back together. And then 24 hours after the operation, I was in the studio, singing, with my leg the size of a f**king balloon."

  See also...

Bruce spent a month in a boot and then underwent two weeks of rehab.

"Then I had four months to try to learn to walk again before the tour," he adds. "That tour of America and South America, all those big shows, I couldn't walk properly, so I just faked it. Nobody figured it out. I was running around, but I was running around differently. I learned to move without using my calf muscles, which is difficult, but I couldn't do it anything conventional (sic)."

"I couldn't jump and I couldn't run, and walking quickly was an issue. But if you walked like a crab, it was all right!"

