Brian Wilson Shares 'Cool' Demos and Rarities Online
The Beach Boys star has launched a new website and treated his loyal devotees to 'some cool demos, outtakes, and live tracks' which have never been released before.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brian Wilson is sharing demos and rarities on a new website dedicated to the Beach Boys star's music.

The "Good Vibrations" hitmaker previewed the launch with a 1995 demo of "Desert Drive", which appeared on his 2004 album "Gettin' in Over My Head" and the unreleased "I'm Broke", as well as obscure demos, like "Let's Go to Heaven in My Car" from the 1987 film "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol".

"Thanks for visiting my new website," a note on the website homepage reads. "We decided to put up some cool demos, outtakes, and live tracks you haven't heard before. I hope you dig listening to them as much as we did making them. Stay safe and we'll see you on tour soon!"

The new Wilson site pre-dates the release of Beach Boys box set "Feel Flows - The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971", which will drop later this month (Jul21).

Brian Wilson didn't see eye to eye with the band's current ringleader Mike Love on some issues in the past years.

When the band was billed to perform at a hunters' convention last year, Brian said he and original bandmate Al Jardine were "emphatically opposed to hunting." He even asked fans to sign a petition to stop the band from taking part in the event, which was rumored to include a keynote speech by Donald Trump and feature "870 companies... selling trophy hunting holidays and wildlife body parts, including animal heads."

Brian also made it clear that he and Al Jardine would not join the band when it's reported that they were booked for Trump's fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Mike Love once said of the Republican politician, "I don't have anything negative to say about the president of the USA. We did attend the inauguration. That was a moving experience... Donald Trump has never been anything but kind to us. We have known him for many a year. We've performed at some of his venues at fundraisers and so on."

