'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child

Instagram Celebrity

The real estate reality TV show shows off baby bump as she is having a new addition to her growing family with husband, only a year after welcoming her second child.

Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander is expecting her third child.

The star of the real estate reality show made the announcement with a photo shared to Instagram, in which she cradled her baby bump.

"Here we go again... baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present! (sic)" she tweeted.

Maya and her husband, whose name she has never shared, already share a one-year-old daughter, named Elle, and a two-year-old son, Aiden.

When announcing Elle's birth last year (20), Vander joked about her quickly expanding family, "Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby."

She has revealed whether the baby news will affect Seasons Four and Five of the Netflix show, which are currently being filmed.

The series follows the staff of The Oppenheim Group, who deal in Los Angeles luxury properties.

Maya often shared posts about her work and family life on social media.

In one of her pictures with her kid, she said she often dealt with "rude people" because of her job before adding, "At the end of the day when I come home and my kids are happy, this is really what matters!"

In another post, she joked, "Even though I'm a #BOSS when it comes to closing my real estate deals, there are a couple of tough clients I can't crack... my babies, Aiden and Elle!"

With two young children around, she also offered glimpses of her messy house, "The real reality, cleaning after the kids mess!! I Literally pick up toys all day long.."