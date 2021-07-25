 
 

'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child

'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child
Instagram
Celebrity

The real estate reality TV show shows off baby bump as she is having a new addition to her growing family with husband, only a year after welcoming her second child.

  • Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Maya Vander is expecting her third child.

The star of the real estate reality show made the announcement with a photo shared to Instagram, in which she cradled her baby bump.

"Here we go again... baby number 3 will be our Christmas/Chanukah present! (sic)" she tweeted.

Maya and her husband, whose name she has never shared, already share a one-year-old daughter, named Elle, and a two-year-old son, Aiden.

When announcing Elle's birth last year (20), Vander joked about her quickly expanding family, "Maybe in season 3 I'll get another puppy instead of another baby."

  See also...

She has revealed whether the baby news will affect Seasons Four and Five of the Netflix show, which are currently being filmed.

The series follows the staff of The Oppenheim Group, who deal in Los Angeles luxury properties.

Maya often shared posts about her work and family life on social media.

In one of her pictures with her kid, she said she often dealt with "rude people" because of her job before adding, "At the end of the day when I come home and my kids are happy, this is really what matters!"

In another post, she joked, "Even though I'm a #BOSS when it comes to closing my real estate deals, there are a couple of tough clients I can't crack... my babies, Aiden and Elle!"

With two young children around, she also offered glimpses of her messy house, "The real reality, cleaning after the kids mess!! I Literally pick up toys all day long.."

You can share this post!

Whoopi Goldberg to Play Emmett Till's Grandmother in Upcoming Movie

Iron Maiden's New Album Recorded by Bruce Dickinson While He's Recovering From Leg Surgery
Most Read
Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It
Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Cardi B Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her Designer Handbags Show Off

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Wendy Williams Accused of Throwing Water at Man Who's Allegedly Having Marijuana on Plane

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini's Assistance

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Michael Blackson Engaged to Girlfriend Miss Rada Months After Split

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Birthday Vacation in St. Tropez With Bikini-Clad Ladies

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Mena Suvari Blames 'Repeated Sexual Abuse' for Her Living a Double Life for Years

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Mansion Destroyed After Two Hours in Fire

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

Marc Jacob Posts His Picture After Facelift, Gets Praised for Being Honest

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Queen Naija Trolled for Defending Her Decision to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

R. Kelly Accused of Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old Boy

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud

Dwayne Johnson 'Laughed Hard' at Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Remarks About Their Feud