Celebrities Known for Being Generous Tippers

Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Celebrity

Some of these stars leave a staggering tip because they can relate to the struggle that the staff might be having, or they are simply in a happy, celebratory mood that day.

Jul 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - With fame and money, stars sometimes go above and beyond when it comes to showing their appreciation to people around them. That includes dropping massive tips when they dine out at a restaurant or when they are shopping which is enough to make the staff member's jaw drop.

While tippping between 18 and 20 percent is considered "normal," some of these celebrities surprised the staff by leaving generous tip which most of the times is 100 percent or more. Some of them left a big tip because they could relate to the struggle that the staff might be having, or they were simply in a happy mood.

Check the list of stars who not only have deep pockets but also big hearts when it comes to tipping.

1. Nev Schulman Instagram Nev Schulman left a pregnant waitress named Zulia Reyes surprised when he gave her a $926 tip when he was at the Denver International Airport in Colorado back in August 2020. The amount of money was thought well because Zulia was due on September 26, which also happens to be his birthday. Zulia revealed that the "Catfish" star also signed the receipt. Additionally, he left a message that read, "Congrats on your baby girl!"

2. Chrissy Teigen Instagram Chrissy Teigen was super satisfied when she and her family dined at a Centerville, Ohio Outback Steakhouse that she didn't hesitate to leave its waitress Mikayla Scott a $1,000 tip on a $193.81 bill back in 2017. Speaking to Associated Press, Mikayla said, "I was like, 'Oh my God, praise the Lord.' " During the dinner, the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host was joined by her one-year-old daughter, Luna, and multiple other people. Mikayla revealed that she shared some of the cash with her co-workers and used the rest for car repairs.

3. Donnie Wahlberg Instagram Donnie Wahlberg celebrated the new year 2020 with a generous move. The New Kids on the Block singer and his wife Jenny McCarthy surprised a server at an IHOP location near their St. Charless, III home on January 1 of that year. The star left a staggering $2,020 tip on a $75.45 bill. "I just started crying. I couldn't believe it. I mean, who does that?" Bethany Provencher, the IHOP server who received the tip, revealed to PEOPLE, adding, "God put him there for a reason for me, and I know that. It's the greatest thing to ever happen in my life." Donnie completed the sweet action with a message on the bill that read, "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge," with a smiley emoticon.

4. Johnny Depp WENN/Anita Bugge/Future Image Johnny Depp is famously known as a good tipper. Back in 2009, the actor gave Mohammed A . Sekhani, a veteran waiter at Chicago's legendary steakhouse Gibsons, a $4,000 tip when he dined out at the famous steakhouse as he was in the city to film "Public Enemies". "Johnny and his party arrived just after 11.30 P.M. at the restaurant and requested a private room," Mohammed told Radar Online. "He had visited our restaurant several times before while he was filming 'Public Enemies' and he promised me that he would return after the premiere." Further gushing over the actor, he added, "I have worked with a lot of stars like Sean Connery and Robert De Niro but Johnny Depp is my favorite. He is a very soft spoken guy who is very charming and sweet - when I wait for him he doesn't like to be too fussed over and is not in any way demanding. "

5. Dr. Dre Instagram Dr. Dre was newly minted as a billionaire when he dropped a massive tip at West Hollywood's Skybar in June 2014. The owner of Beats headphones empire left $5,000 tip at the restaurant after enjoying the night and partying at the venue while taking tequila shots. An eyewitness revealed that the waitress who received the big tip was unsurprisingly "stunned" by the action. Dr. Dre's money-spending activity apparently didn't stop there as he bought Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's French-inspired cheteau for $40 million earlier that month.

6. Naomi Campbell WENN/Avalon Naomi Campbell is not only pretty but also a big tipper. The supermodel and actress Cameron Diaz enjoyed dinner at the Whisky Mist bar in London when Naomi was feeling super generous. She gave a waitress a $9,200 tip, much to her surprise. Metro claimed that the female waitress was shocked. "She didn't know what to think or say. She was totally stunned by Naomi's generous thank you," the news outlet reported.

7. Mark Cuban Instagram Mark Cuban was in a celebratory mood when he left a huge tip after partying the win of the Dallas Mavericks at NBA Championship in 2011. For the celebration at Miami's Fountainebleau, Mark and the team racked up a $110,000 tab that included a $90,000 bottle of champagne. They were not the only ones who left the place happily though. He reportedly left $20,000 tip for the wait staff following the post-game celebration.

8. Charles Barkley WENN/DJDM Charles Barkley is a generous tipper and he knows it. During an interview on late-night show "CONAN" in 2014, the former NBA star claimed to host Conan O'Brien that he once gave a waitress $25,000 tip. "The more successful you are, the more you should tip, I truly believe that. … I never went overboard. I tipped $25,000 before. I won about $700,000 at a blackjack. You have to tip. I probably should have tipped more to be honest with you," he said. Charles also slammed fellow athletes like Tiger Woods, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan for being cheap. He shared, "I think that's why [Tiger Woods and Jordan are] rich. They don't tip. That's their secret to being rich, they don't tip."

9. 50 Cent WENN/Avalon 50 Cent gave much more than 50 cent when it came to tipping. The "In Da Club" hitmaker and Instagram influencer Jay Mazini surprised Burger King workers in Queens, New York, by leaving more than $30,000 cash in tips in September 2020 to help them amid COVID-19 pandemic. "ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGERKING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUESNS," Jay wrote in his Instagram post. "PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC."

10. Jay-Z https://www.beyonce.com/ Jay-Z never plays when giving tips to waitresses. Back in 2011, the rapper enjoyed the night at Miami's Fontainebleau, spending $250,000 on champagne as he threw a party following "Watch the Throne" release. It was a big day for the husband of Beyonce Knowles and he dropped a big tip for a staff member at the nightclub. "He tipped a generous $50,000 to the waitstaff at the end of the night," a source spilled to Radar Online.