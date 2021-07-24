 
 

Henry Golding Calls Out 'Toxic' Criticism of His Racial Background for Movie Roles

Henry Golding Calls Out 'Toxic' Criticism of His Racial Background for Movie Roles
Instagram
Movie

Feeling like 'an outsider' in both Hollywood and Asia, the 'Crazy Rich Asian' actor realizes, 'I'm half-white. I'm half-Asian. I'm never gonna be enough of anything.'

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding feels like an outsider in both Hollywood and Asia.

The Malaysian-British actor does not feel welcome in either culture as he's received criticism for not being "Asian enough" and "white enough," in movie roles.

"I feel like an outsider now. I wasn't Asian enough for 'Crazy Rich Asians'. I'm not white enough for [new film] 'Snake Eyes'," he told Inverse.com.

The original "Snake Eyes" comic book character was a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white male, but he points out so was Aquaman before Jason Momoa took on the DC Comics character.

  See also...

"We're playing characters," Golding said. "Not their background. It's bonkers we're still having those conversations when we're fighting for something so much bigger. It's toxic."

"We should be uplifting each other and rooting for the success of everyone. Not just a few because they've been lucky to be brought up in a certain location."

The former TV host and model, who made his acting debut as a handsome, eligible bachelor in box-office hit "Crazy Rich Asians", said being mixed race is something he has had to grapple with, adding, "I'm half-white. I'm half-Asian. I'm never gonna be enough of anything. So I'm going to be who I am. I'm going to lead a movie the best way I can."

"Snake Eyes", also known as "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins", opened in the U.S. on Friday, July 23. Golding takes on the titular character, a lone fighter with a mysterious past who is recruited into the secretive Clan Arashikage. The film follows the character's journey prior to becoming the heroic masked agent of the G.I. Joe organization.

You can share this post!

Jason Sudeikis Reunites With High School Basketball Coach Who Inspires 'Ted Lasso'

Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Join Forces for New Calirosa Tequila
Related Posts
Henry Golding Credits Wife Liv Lo's Strength in Announcing Birth of First Child

Henry Golding Credits Wife Liv Lo's Strength in Announcing Birth of First Child

Henry Golding Injured While Putting Together Bassinet for Upcoming Baby

Henry Golding Injured While Putting Together Bassinet for Upcoming Baby

Henry Golding Dominates Valentine's Day Streaming With Two of His Rom-Coms

Henry Golding Dominates Valentine's Day Streaming With Two of His Rom-Coms

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Henry Golding and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

Most Read
Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere
Movie

Lala Kent Appears to Shade Megan Fox for Skipping 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere

Alicia Vikander Spills 'Tomb Raider 2' Script Is Being Written

Alicia Vikander Spills 'Tomb Raider 2' Script Is Being Written

Dr. John's Estate Has Not Authorized Dan Auerbach-Directed Documentary

Dr. John's Estate Has Not Authorized Dan Auerbach-Directed Documentary

Original 'Space Jam' Director Rips 'New Legacy' for Replacing Michael Jordan With LeBron James

Original 'Space Jam' Director Rips 'New Legacy' for Replacing Michael Jordan With LeBron James

Emily Blunt Unaware Dwayne Johnson Thought She Ghosted Him Over 'Jungle Cruise'

Emily Blunt Unaware Dwayne Johnson Thought She Ghosted Him Over 'Jungle Cruise'

Yelena Belova to Continue Natasha Romanoff's MCU Legacy, Kevin Feige Promises

Yelena Belova to Continue Natasha Romanoff's MCU Legacy, Kevin Feige Promises

Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Yasiin Bey Backs Out of Thelonious Monk Biopic Over Estate's Disapproval

Yasiin Bey Backs Out of Thelonious Monk Biopic Over Estate's Disapproval

Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Leslie Grace Seals the Deal to Play Barbara Gordon in 'Batgirl'

Leslie Grace Seals the Deal to Play Barbara Gordon in 'Batgirl'

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

Jai Courtney Insists 'The Suicide Squad' Has 'Immense Core and Heart'

Jai Courtney Insists 'The Suicide Squad' Has 'Immense Core and Heart'

Jordan Peele Reunites With 'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya for New Movie 'Nope'

Jordan Peele Reunites With 'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya for New Movie 'Nope'