 
 

Andie MacDowell Likens Herself to George Clooney as She Refuses to Dye Her Grey Hair

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actress is determined to keep her hair natural after defying her managers by rocking salt and pepper locks on red carpet.

  • Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andie MacDowell is keeping her grey hair, even though her Hollywood team insists it's too soon for the beauty to ditch the dye.

The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star rocked her curly salt and pepper locks on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this month (Jul21), and now she tells Vogue she's sticking with the natural look she first tried during the COVID lockdown last year (20).

"At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked bada** with my grey hair," the mum-of-three shares.

"When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver."

At first she wasn't too sure about showing off her true hair colour, noting she was "so cautious" but she quickly got over her doubts.

"Once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right, because I've never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I'm not pretending. I feel like I'm embracing right where I am," she says.

But her Hollywood career experts weren't so sure, and worried the stunner's more natural look might impact the roles she's offered.

"My managers had actually said to me, 'It's not time,' " she admits. "And I said, 'I think you're wrong, and I'm going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It's time because in two years I'm going to be 65. If I don't do it now, I won't have the chance to be salt and pepper.' "

"I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it's more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me."

And she takes encouragement from another hot Hollywood A-lister who's been grey for years. "I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?" she quips.

