Cher Agrees to Take Britney to St. Tropez for Ice Cream When Conservatorship Ends

The 'Believe' singer responds after Britney Spears reveals her bucket list which includes eating ice cream at an exotic getaway with the 'Burlesque' songstress.

Jul 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cher has embraced Britney Spears' dream of eating ice cream in St. Tropez together.

On Thursday (22Jul21), the "Toxic" singer shared an Instagram post listing things she wants do when her her conservatorship ends, and one of them included jetting off to the posh French Riviera coastal town with the "Believe" singer.

"Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with @cher and eating ice cream...," Britney wrote on social media. "She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her."

Cher was quick to respond on Twitter writing, "When #FreeBritney is FINALLY FREE, I'm Taking her to San Tropez & We'll Eat Ice Cream To Her Hearts Content (sic)."

The "Moonstruck" Oscar winner shared photos of herself eating ice cream in Portofino, Italy with friends on 17 July (21), which might have prompted Britney's message.

The music legend has followed and supported the pop star's battle all along, tweeting in June (21), "OK let's talk about Britney & those people. I said long ago, everyone on the (Las Vegas) strip heard about her father... giving (her) drugs so she could perform, but made sure she couldn't have a life, but no one could get 2 her (sic)."

Spears also shared a video of herself dancing in her most recent Instagram post, and wrote in her caption that she is feeling "hopeful" about finally being able to drive again after hiring her own lawyer, hot-shot Mathew Rosengart, who is taking over from court-appointed Samuel Ingham.

She also dreamed of "having a six pack like J-Lo (Jennifer Lopez)."

After taking over as Britney's legal representative earlier this month (Jul21), Rosengart assured her fans that he'll be doing everything he can to free his client from the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.