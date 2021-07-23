Matt Damon Hopes People Would Get COVID Vaccine to Protect Those Who Are Unable To

WENN/Pat Denton Celebrity

Urging fans and followers to have more compassion for others, the 'Bourne Identity' star admits he finds the virus scary for his mother and mother-in-law's generation.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon is urging fans and followers to have more compassion for others when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The "Contagion" star would love to see everyone get vaccinated in order to help protect those who are unable to be jabbed for health reasons, but he fears people often don't think about others when it comes to their own health.

He said, "It's tough for me as I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised, and they can't get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way."

"I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, 'Look, if we all do this, then we'll protect each other better,' rather than, 'Well, I'm not in this cohort so I don't have to worry and it's not going to hurt me that much.' It's just about looking at this as a 'me' thing or an 'us' thing."

And the "Good Will Hunting" star hopes people "trust science" more than the misinformation that can be spread by social media, adding on Yahoo!, "That's the beauty of America, it's a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook."

Meanwhile, Matt revealed last year his 21-year-old daughter Alexia and her college roommates in New York all caught COVID-19 "early on."

He said, "Our oldest daughter is in college, she's in NYC. She had Covid really early on, along with her roommates and got through it fine."

"The Bourne Identity" actor also admitted he was worried about his mother and mother-in-law contracting the virus.

"It's scary for that generation...," he said. "I think we've all got the message now, everyone's doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this but it's frightening, certainly for our parents."