Gael Garcia Bernal Taking Pregnant Girlfriend to His Movie Premiere

The 'Mozart in the Jungle' actor is expecting a baby with girlfriend Fernanda Aragones as she shows off baby bump when accompanying him at the premiere of his new movie.

Jul 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gael Garcia Bernal and girlfriend Fernanda Aragones are expecting their first child together.

The 42-year-old actor and his other half revealed the pregnancy news on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie "Old" in New York on Monday night (19Jul21).

Wearing a fitted black maxi dress, Fernanda tenderly cradled her bump as Gael stood with his arm around her proudly.

While the baby is the first child for the couple together, they are already parents to children from other relationships - Gael has a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter with Dolores Fonzi while Fernanda also has a 12-year-old daughter.

Speaking recently about her pregnancy, Fernanda told L'Beaute magazine in Spanish, "Getting pregnant again reaffirms me. I am totally another person than I was at 23, and even more so, above all, emotionally."

"When I was pregnant with my first daughter, I felt incredibly safe, calm and happy, but detached from my body; as if I was on hiatus and had lent my body to her. Everything was very new and shocking to me. This time I have not been waiting for what will happen to my body. I already had an idea of the path, and that has helped me to flow and condense. Let it be fun. I have managed to enjoy without fear. I am very aware of how amazing and important it is to be able to create life. I think that is why I feel beautiful and more confident than ever."