Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Gives Birth to Second Child After 'Heavy Contractions'

Instagram Celebrity

Along with an adorable photo of her newborn son, the 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' star reveals her baby boy's name, Bentley Jameson Efird, in the caption.

Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is officially a second-time mother. The "Mama June: Road to Redemption" star announced on her social media page that she had given birth to her baby boy after enduring "heavy contractions."

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 21, the 21-year-old mother shared the exciting news with a series of the newborn's photos. In the post, the baby boy could be seen being swaddled in a blanket and pink with blue striped beanie. In the caption, the reality TV star penned, "After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut."

Lauryn, who welcomed her second child with her husband Joshua Efird, also revealed her newborn son's name. She added, "Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird." She went on to detail, "Weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces @official_josh_efird."

Lauryn first announced her second pregnancy to PEOPLE back in April. At the time, the daughter of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum Mama June a.k.a. June Shannon admitted that she and her husband "weren't really expecting" it.

"We also weren't trying either, but we weren't preventing," Lauryn, who is also a mother to her 3-year-old daughter Ella Grace, said. She continued, "Everybody knows Ella's 3 now, so it's taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant."

Upon learning that she was expecting another baby, she claimed that it "was definitely a shock because we had been trying and I've been buying pregnancy tests and they kept coming back up negative." She elaborated further, "And Josh was just kind of like, 'Oh, don't take anymore.' And I was just kind of like, 'Well ...' This one day I just had a weird feeling and I took one and it came up positive."

Of her second pregnancy, Lauryn opened up that she was more energized than she was with her first. "I feel like this one is different because I'm able to get up. In the mornings, I'm super energized. I can get up at 7 and go all day. But with Ella, I was just tired all the time," she shared. "I didn't really want to do anything. So I just hope that this continues."