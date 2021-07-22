Neil Gaiman to Adapt 'Anansi Boys' Into Limited Series With Lenny Henry

Instagram/WENN/Phil Lewis TV

Given the green light by Amazon, the six-episode series is based on the 2005 book of the same name and a young man named Charlie Nancy, who discovers his late father was a West African trickster god.

Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Writer Neil Gaiman is reuniting with British funnyman Lenny Henry to adapt his "Anansi Boys" fantasy novel for TV.

Amazon bosses have given the green light to the six-episode limited series, based on the 2005 book of the same name, which Gaiman will write with Henry, who originally helped the author develop the novel.

The story follows a young man named Charlie Nancy, who discovers his late father was Anansi, the West African trickster god.

"'Anansi Boys' as a TV series has been a long time coming," Gaiman said in a statement.

"We are trying to make a new kind of show with 'Anansi Boys', and to break ground with it to make something that celebrates and rejoices in diversity both in front of and behind the camera. I'm so thrilled it's happening and that people will be meeting Mr. Nancy, Charlie and Spider, the Bird Woman and the rest of [the characters]."

Henry added, "I've been a huge fan, and couch sleeping friend, of Neil Gaiman's for over 30 years, and I have loved being a part of the Anansi Boys' creative team. I love that we're going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story. What's great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done."

Casting for the show is already underway, but Amazon officials have made it clear the new series will not be a spinoff of "American Gods", on which the character of Mr. Nancy, aka Anansi, was portrayed by Orlando Jones.

The actor will reportedly not be returning to play the fan favorite character, after he was dropped from "American Gods" following season two.

The fantasy drama, which aired on U.S. network Starz, was officially canceled after three seasons in March.

Production on "Anansi Boys" is set to begin in Scotland later this year.