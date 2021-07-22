 
 

Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel
WENN/Phil Lewis
Movie

The 'I May Destroy You' creator is joining Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - "I May Destroy You" creator and star Michaela Coel is heading to Wakanda for the "Black Panther" sequel.

The award-winning Brit is set to join returning stars Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett for the new film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Ryan Coogler returns as the film's director and production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The Marvel blockbuster is set to hit cinemas in July 8, 2022.

  See also...

It's a good time to be Coel - her "I May Destroy You" drama was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including three individual nods for acting, writing, and directing.

Meanwhile, a few of the returning cast members have talked about their involvement in the "Black Panther" sequel. Duke told Collider, "It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back on set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special."

His co-star Bassett, additionally, noted that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. "It's going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It's going to be really interesting to see how we do that again," she stated.

"But if there's any chance of it being great," she continued, "I think we have [that with] Ryan Coogler, a visionary, a writer, director and... the creative team that he surrounds himself with, whether it's the DP or the costume designer or the producers."

You can share this post!

Dee Snider Brands Gene Simmons' 'Rock Is Dead' Claim 'Selfish'

Production of 'Westworld' Season 4 Hampered by Positive COVID-19 Test
Related Posts
Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Winston Duke on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Return: We Are Making Something Really Special

Kevin Feige on 'Black Panther' Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman: It Will Be Extremely Emotional

Kevin Feige on 'Black Panther' Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman: It Will Be Extremely Emotional

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has 'Five Incarnations' of Script With More to Come

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has 'Five Incarnations' of Script With More to Come

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Actor Tenoch Huerta Is Rumored to Be This Marvel Villain

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Actor Tenoch Huerta Is Rumored to Be This Marvel Villain

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut
Movie

Dr. Dre's Son Joins Forces With Snoop Dogg's And Swizz Beatz's for His Film Debut

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

Colin Farrell Forced to Wear Fat Suit Instead of Gaining Weight for 'The Batman' Due to Health Issue

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

'Spectre' Injury Made Daniel Craig Think He's Not 'Physically Capable' of Doing Another Bond Film

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

Olga Kurylenko Blames Heavy 'Black Widow' Costume for Her Having Multiple Stunt Doubles

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Crazy Stunts Not Showing Signs of Mellowing Despite 'Mature' Claim

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Bassam Tariq Circles Mahershala Ali's 'Blade'

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Shailene Woodley Shares Secret to Being Comfortable Doing Sex Scenes

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Andrew Lloyd Webber Heartbroken by Cancellation of West End's 'Cinderella'

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz' Dress Gets Proper Preservation After Being Found in Trash Bag

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Megan Fox Backs Out of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass' Premiere Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Rider Strong Gains Confidence to Pursue Filmmaking Dream From Music Video Gig

Rider Strong Gains Confidence to Pursue Filmmaking Dream From Music Video Gig

Lena Waithe Hopes to Reveal More Human Side of Mary Tyler Moore in New Documentary

Lena Waithe Hopes to Reveal More Human Side of Mary Tyler Moore in New Documentary

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'

Megan Fox Admits Machine Gun Kelly Was the Reason She Joined 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'