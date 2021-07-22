Michaela Coel Baing Added to the Cast Ensemble of 'Black Panther' Sequel

WENN/Phil Lewis Movie

The 'I May Destroy You' creator is joining Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

AceShowbiz - "I May Destroy You" creator and star Michaela Coel is heading to Wakanda for the "Black Panther" sequel.

The award-winning Brit is set to join returning stars Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett for the new film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Ryan Coogler returns as the film's director and production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The Marvel blockbuster is set to hit cinemas in July 8, 2022.

It's a good time to be Coel - her "I May Destroy You" drama was recently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including three individual nods for acting, writing, and directing.

Meanwhile, a few of the returning cast members have talked about their involvement in the "Black Panther" sequel. Duke told Collider, "It was very emotional to read the script. It was emotional to pack to go back on set. But we're all a bit of a family now and we grieve together, and we're making something really special."

His co-star Bassett, additionally, noted that the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy. "It's going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It's going to be really interesting to see how we do that again," she stated.

"But if there's any chance of it being great," she continued, "I think we have [that with] Ryan Coogler, a visionary, a writer, director and... the creative team that he surrounds himself with, whether it's the DP or the costume designer or the producers."