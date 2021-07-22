 
 

Timothy Hutton Officially Cleared From Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case

Timothy Hutton Officially Cleared From Decades-Old Sexual Assault Case
Instagram
Celebrity

Prosecutors investigating Sera Dale Johnston's rape allegations against the 'Ordinary People' actor inform Vancouver Police Department officials they have arrived at a 'no charge' decision.

  • Jul 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - A decades-old alleged sexual assault case hanging over "Ordinary People" star Timothy Hutton has been closed.

Prosecutors investigating allegations the Oscar winner raped Sera Dale Johnston in 1983 have told Vancouver Police Department officials they have arrived at a "no charge" decision, citing a lack of evidence.

In 2019, Hutton was accused of attacking the accuser in a local hotel room while another man watched and participated. Johnston claimed she was 14 at the time.

The actor, who was in Vancouver shooting the "Iceman" movie, has always maintained his innocence, insisting he was the victim of an extortion attempt.

  See also...

"Timothy Hutton has officially been cleared by law enforcement of a criminal complaint filed against him," the actor's U.S. lawyer, Joshua Rosenberg, told Deadline. "The Canadian authorities scrutinized the matter and found a glaring lack of support and proof of Ms. Johnston's claim."

The drama cost Hutton his job on the "Leverage" TV revival. His character was written out of the show due to the claims.

Hutton took his allegations of extortion to FBI agents, who are reportedly investigating his claims, law enforcement sources inform Deadline.

Back in 2020, Hutton addressed the scandal, calling it extortion attempts. "I have been the target of multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me," he stated. "She threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada. I never assaulted Ms. Johnston."

Representatives for the actor and Johnston previously reached a tentative settlement agreement several years ago, but the deal fell apart when Hutton vehemently denied her claims.

You can share this post!

Ansel Elgort Returns to Instagram With Shaved Head a Year After Sexual Assault Allegations

Hilaria Baldwin Insists Her Kids Are Hers After Trolls Question Their Skin Color
Related Posts
Timothy Hutton Claims to Be Targeted in Multiple Extortion Attempts by Rape Accuser

Timothy Hutton Claims to Be Targeted in Multiple Extortion Attempts by Rape Accuser

Most Read
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Meagan Good Claps Back at Critic Judging Her Based on Smoking Habit

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Porsha Williams Accused of Sleeping With Fiance Simon Guobadia's Cousin for Rolls Royce

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Report: Jennifer Aniston Seeing a Man, But Not Gabriel Aubry

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing

NXIVM Leader Ordered to Pay Nearly $3.5M to Victims Weeks After Allison Mack's Prison Sentencing