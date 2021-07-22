Ansel Elgort Returns to Instagram With Shaved Head a Year After Sexual Assault Allegations

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

After being accused of raping an underage girl a year ago, 'The Fault in Our Stars' actor shows off his newly-shaved head while resurfacing on his friend's social media page.

AceShowbiz - Ansel Elgort has made a subtle return to Instagram. One year after being accused of raping an underage girl, "The Fault in Our Stars" actor flaunted his newly-shaved head while resurfacing on social media.

On Monday, July 19, the 27-year-old star's friend S. Jordan Berman took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos, including a picture of the "Divergent" actor with a newly-shaven head. The post also received a like from the "Baby Driver" star's girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. The actor himself hasn't been active on social media for quite some time and his account has been wiped out.

The picture was the first time Ansel has appeared on social media since the scandal back in June 2020, which saw him being accused of sexual assault. A Twitter user named Gabby claimed she was left "sobbing in pain" during the alleged assault and insisted, "He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be… I WASNT there in that moment mentally (sic). I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn't leave."

Gabby explained she was coming forward so she can "finally heal," adding her alleged encounter with the actor has left her suffering "panic attacks" that have forced her to seek out therapy. After being accused of raping her, Ansel went on to confirm the encounter happened, but insisted that their relationship was "legal and entirely consensual."

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened," Ansel wrote. "I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship," he continued, suggesting that a messy breakup was to blame for Gabby's ill feelings.

"Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well," Ansel explained. "I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back on my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted," he admitted. "I am truly sorry."