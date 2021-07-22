Joe Jonas Playfully Refers to Memoir's Title as Potential Match Against Hemsworth Brothers

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The one-third of the Jonas Brothers makes the comment when making an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to promote 'Blood' alongside brothers Kevin and Nick.

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas has joked the Jonas Brothers are training for an MMA fight against the Hemsworths.

The trio are set to release their memoir "Blood" later this year (2021), and Joe claimed the book's title doesn't actually refer to their family ties, but rather a potential scrap with Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.

Appearing alongside his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", he quipped, "Actually, that's not the reason. We're gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we're gonna have a big UFC match."

"It's gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers. The Hemsworths haven't emailed us back yet, but it's gonna be big."

His siblings didn't seem to be on board with the tongue-in-cheek suggestion, particularly with Chris portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin laughed, "Did you just say it's gonna be us against Thor?"

And Jimmy Fallon suggested they could try to find some lesser-known Hemsworth brothers. "Maybe there's a couple Hemsworths out there that we don't know of that you could maybe challenge or something," he teased," before Joe added, "Ones who are a little bit closer to our height as well."

The "Sucker" hitmakers also opened up on life during lockdown as they wait to get back on the road, and Kevin admitted his daughters Alena, seven, and four-year-old Valentina - whom he has with wife Danielle Jonas - have started recognizing their dad and uncles from the Disney Channel.

"They see us as the people they saw on 'Hannah Montana' in that one episode we did with her," he said. "They're completely obsessed with that show now and they think we're those people. Every day."