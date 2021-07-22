Britney Spears' Mother Unveils to Be the One Behind Annulment of Marriage to Jason Alexander

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

Retired attorney Mark Goldberg claims that Lynne Spears inserted herself into the 'Toxic' hitmaker's life after she impulsively tied the knot with her childhood friend in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' mother was the one who demanded the singer annul her impromptu Las Vegas marriage to her childhood friend Jason Alexander, according to his former attorney.

The "(You Drive Me) Crazy" hitmaker stunned fans in 2004 when she impulsively tied the knot with Alexander, only for the union to be annulled just 55 hours later.

Alexander recently claimed he was tricked into signing the documents to have the marriage cancelled, alleging the singer's representatives at the time insisted they would still be allowed to continue with their romantic relationship after the annulment.

However, he told the "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" podcast he soon found himself completely cut off from Britney, whose phone line had been disconnected.

Now the attorney who had advised Alexander shortly after the controversy has revealed it was actually Lynne Spears who disapproved of the marriage and pushed for the legal proceedings, even though the young couple wanted to remain husband and wife.

Mark Goldberg, who is now retired, told the Daily Mail, "It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter's life."

"She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out, and got him a plane ticket home."

Goldberg continued, "Jason was confused because he loved Britney and he didn't want to hurt her, but he was very afraid of her mother and management."

"This wasn't a stranger she'd just picked up. They had known each other for years. He thought if he played the game and did what they asked, she'd come around, and he and Britney would be together."

Now Goldberg is convinced the family drama played a huge role in her subsequent mental health breakdown, which resulted in her father, Jamie Spears, being made co-conservator of her personal and business affairs in 2008 - an allegedly "abusive" situation the superstar is now fighting to end.

"I really believe this particular event had a detrimental impact on Britney Spears' life - the way she's been controlled and the toll that has taken," he added.

Britney went on to wed dancer Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, just months after the annulment. She moved to end the marriage in 2006 and they divorced in 2007.

Representatives for Lynne Spears have yet to comment on the remarks made by Alexander and Goldberg.