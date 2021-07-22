Dwayne Johnson Glad Housekeeper and Nanny Contracting COVID From His Family Got Through It

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star admits the situation was 'very scary' since he couldn't control spreading the deadly virus to his family's household staff after they tested positive.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson inadvertently gave COVID to his housekeeper and nanny last year (2020).

The movie star, his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two daughters tested positive for coronavirus in September and were alarmed when they realized they had spread the deadly virus to their household staff.

"It was very scary," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter. "I couldn't control it because then the nanny took it home to her family. And then the housekeeper took it home to her family, and they were a little older there."

The actor felt terrible, but was relieved everyone survived, adding, "You don't want to be the fire-starter that then causes all this bedlam and fear. But luckily we all got through it, thank God."

He had only mild symptoms, and daughters Jasmine Lia and Tiana Gia both "bounced back after sore throats," but Lauren "had a rough go at it," according to Dwayne, who took to social media at the time and urged fans to quarantine and take the virus seriously.

In his Instagram announcement at the time, Johnson spilled, "So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19." He added, "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well."

One good thing came out of the pandemic for the "Fast and Furious" star launched his own tequila brand. In 2020, his Teremana became the fastest-growing brand in the history of spirits, selling approximately 400,000 cases in its first year of business.