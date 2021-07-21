 
 

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album
WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza
Music

The 'Ima Boss' spitter calls it 'cap' when Justin Laboy speaks highly of the Yeezy designer's upcoming set 'Donda' and insinuates that it will be the next rap classic.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is facing the wrath of Kanye West's fans after dismissing rave talks about the latter's upcoming album. Justin Laboy recently spoke highly of Ye's new record titled "Donda" after the "Black Skinhead" MC played the album to him and Kevin Durant in a private event, taking to social media to express his excitement.

"He kills every beat, every hook, and every verse," he claimed via Instagram on Monday, July 19. "Who is he?" In a screenshot of his tweet, he claimed, "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen!"

"The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again," the Instagram personality went on claiming. "Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back Face with look of triumph #Respectfully."

Making it clear that he was talking about Ye and his new album, Justin added in the caption, "LETS ARGUE His name is @kanyewest & this week he's dropping another classic album. DONT @ ME #Respectfully."

  See also...

While Kanye's fans responded to Justin's post with enthusiasm, Meek didn't share the sentiment. Begging to differ, the "Tupac Back" hitmaker wrote in the comment section, "Big cap."

Needless to say, he was quickly shut down by others who are eagerly waiting for "Donda" release. "shut your hater a** up," one wrote back to Meek. "you suck," another called him out, while a third mocked him, "you really a lame go have another tickle fight with james harden."

"@meekmill you so soft for hating," a fourth user remarked. Someone else warned him, "leave my dawg alone," while another one slammed him, "sit down you dollar tree a** rapping capping a** n***a. You was hot for like 2 mins. Ain't even bout that life."

That's not the only good thing Justin said about Kanye's "Donda". The motivational speaker went as far as dubbing it "ALBUM OF THE YEAR," while adding in a separate tweet that the album was so good that it had the Brooklyn Nets player "at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing." He emphasized, "S**t was crazy. Ok I'm really out this time."

He then revealed Lil Baby was part of the project as gushing, "This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y'all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT."

Kanye previously accused Meek of sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian during his Twitter meltdown. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,' " so he wrote last year. He went on blaming his now-estranged wife for the alleged hook-up, noting, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line."

You can share this post!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Taken Aback by Reports About 'RHOC' Hiring Her Two Friends After Her Firing

Riley Keough Claims She Couldn't 'Get Out of Bed' for Months After Her Brother's Suicide
Related Posts
Meek Mill and Travis Scott's Altercation at Fourth of July Party Caught in Video

Meek Mill and Travis Scott's Altercation at Fourth of July Party Caught in Video

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Surprise Robert Kraft With New Bentley on His 80th Birthday

Meek Mill and Jay-Z Surprise Robert Kraft With New Bentley on His 80th Birthday

Meek Mill Unveils 1st Photo of His Son Czar Ahead of His 1st Birthday

Meek Mill Unveils 1st Photo of His Son Czar Ahead of His 1st Birthday

Meek Mill Buys Grandmother Brand New House

Meek Mill Buys Grandmother Brand New House

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes
Music

Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports