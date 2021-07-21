Meek Mill Catches Heat for Dismissing Rave Claims About Kanye West's New Album

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza Music

The 'Ima Boss' spitter calls it 'cap' when Justin Laboy speaks highly of the Yeezy designer's upcoming set 'Donda' and insinuates that it will be the next rap classic.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is facing the wrath of Kanye West's fans after dismissing rave talks about the latter's upcoming album. Justin Laboy recently spoke highly of Ye's new record titled "Donda" after the "Black Skinhead" MC played the album to him and Kevin Durant in a private event, taking to social media to express his excitement.

"He kills every beat, every hook, and every verse," he claimed via Instagram on Monday, July 19. "Who is he?" In a screenshot of his tweet, he claimed, "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen!"

"The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again," the Instagram personality went on claiming. "Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back Face with look of triumph #Respectfully."

Making it clear that he was talking about Ye and his new album, Justin added in the caption, "LETS ARGUE His name is @kanyewest & this week he's dropping another classic album. DONT @ ME #Respectfully."

While Kanye's fans responded to Justin's post with enthusiasm, Meek didn't share the sentiment. Begging to differ, the "Tupac Back" hitmaker wrote in the comment section, "Big cap."

Needless to say, he was quickly shut down by others who are eagerly waiting for "Donda" release. "shut your hater a** up," one wrote back to Meek. "you suck," another called him out, while a third mocked him, "you really a lame go have another tickle fight with james harden."

"@meekmill you so soft for hating," a fourth user remarked. Someone else warned him, "leave my dawg alone," while another one slammed him, "sit down you dollar tree a** rapping capping a** n***a. You was hot for like 2 mins. Ain't even bout that life."

That's not the only good thing Justin said about Kanye's "Donda". The motivational speaker went as far as dubbing it "ALBUM OF THE YEAR," while adding in a separate tweet that the album was so good that it had the Brooklyn Nets player "at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing." He emphasized, "S**t was crazy. Ok I'm really out this time."

He then revealed Lil Baby was part of the project as gushing, "This Kanye x Lil Baby record so crazy. Y'all gon leave that mf on repeat ALL DAY & NIGHT. BABY REALLY A GOAT."

Kanye previously accused Meek of sleeping with his wife Kim Kardashian during his Twitter meltdown. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,' " so he wrote last year. He went on blaming his now-estranged wife for the alleged hook-up, noting, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line."