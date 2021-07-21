 
 

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Kissing Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen to Mark Her 41st Birthday

Gushing over 'The Devil Wears Prada' actress in a loving birthday tribute, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admits that it's 'hard' to imagine loving his supermodel wife more.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is showering Gisele Bundchen with love on her 41st birthday. To celebrate his wife's special day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a sweet kissing photo with "The Devil Wears Prada" actress on his social media account.

On Tuesday, July 20, the 43-year-old athlete took to his Instagram Story to post a loving birthday tribute to Gisele. "Happy Birthday Meu Amor [love] @gisele," the NFL superstar wrote over a snap that saw the married couple locking lips. The Super Bowl champ added lyrics from the song "The Girl From Ipanema" at the bottom of his post. "Tall and tan and young and lovely. The girl from Ipanema goes walking," so read parts of the lyrics.

Tom Brady via IG Story

Tom Brady celebrated wife Gisele Bundchen's 41st birthday with sweet pic.

Tom then shared a black-and-white photo of his supermodel wife. "I love this birthday girl," he captioned the snap. Not stopping there, he also shared a sweet selfie of the two to mark the special occasion.

Tom Brady via IG Story

Tom Brady shared more loving photos to mark wife Gisele's birthday.

A few hours earlier, Tom posted a cute photo of Gisele sitting and cuddling their 8-year-old daughter Vivian on his Instagram page. In the pic, the "Kiss the Ground" actress could be seen wearing a green long-sleeved top and jeans. In the caption of the post, the professional football player wrote a gushing message that read, "Happy Birthday! This has been an incredible year and it's hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do!"

"You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day!" Tom continued. He then concluded his birthday wishes in Gisele's native language, Portuguese, saying, "Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! [love] @gisele."

Once the sweet post was published, it didn't take long for Tom's fans and followers to respond with their own love and support. "Such a natural beauty," one follower wrote while another added, "You guys even seem like a movie couple, only in real life. Love you." A third thanked Gisele for "sharing Tom with us" and a fourth chimed in, "Such a cute family."

