Rihanna Supports Sha'Carri Richardson, Mocks Olympics' Cardboard Beds

The 'Don't Stop the Music' singer throws shade at the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which has Japanese bedding company Airweave supplying athletes with beds made of recyclable cardboard.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna shows love for athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, who was recently disqualified from upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The "Diamonds" hitmaker reacted to Sha'Carri's new Instagram picture which saw her donning an open-back metallic silver dress.

"Beauty before the beast is unleashed," so the 21-year-old track and field sprinter captioned the mirror selfie in the Monday, July 19 post. Rihanna caught wind of the post and apparently had her eyes set on the bed in the room. "yassss for the non cardboard bed," the singer commented.

Rihanna's comment served as a shade at the Olympics, which has Japanese bedding company Airweave supplying athletes with beds made of recyclable polyethylene. It is described as "high resistance lightweight cardboard" with frames that could reportedly hold up to 441 pounds.

Olympic organizer Takashi Kitajima told media in September 2019 that the event aimed at comfort and sustainability with the decision as the beds "will be recycled into paper products after the Games, with the mattress components recycled into new plastic products." Kitajima added at the time, "This will be the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history that all beds and bedding are made almost entirely from renewable materials."

Sha'Carri was disqualified from the games after she tested positive for marijuana earlier this month. It sparked outrage with Seth Rogen being one of those who condemned the decision. "The notion that weed is a problematic 'drug' is rooted in racism. It's insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country's most talented athletes over thinking that's rooted in hatred," he noted.

In an interview on "Today" earlier this month, Sha'Carri revealed that she started consuming marijuana after learning from a reporter that her biological mother passed away prior to her Olympic Trials in Oregon. "I know what I'm supposed to do, and I know what I'm allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I'm not making an excuse. Who am I to tell you how to cope? Who am I to tell you that you're wrong for hurting?" she said.