 
 

Jodie Turner-Smith Impressed Joshua Jackson With 'Incredibly Romantic' Proposal

Jodie Turner-Smith Impressed Joshua Jackson With 'Incredibly Romantic' Proposal
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

In a new television interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 'Dr. Death' actor reveals it was his actress wife who popped the big question and not the other way around.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to Joshua Jackson in a moment he described as "incredibly romantic."

The "Queen & Slim" star broke with tradition to pop the question to the 43-year-old actor during a festive holiday to Nicaragua and he's described the moment as "incredibly romantic." The couple - who have 15-month-old daughter Janie together - confirmed in December 2019 they had got married, so it is likely Jodie proposed in December 2018.

Asked if he always knew he and Jodie would get married, Joshua told "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, "I knew the moment she asked me."

"She asked me, yeah - on New Year's Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

The host asked if the proposal came out of the blue and the "Dr. Death" actor admitted it took him by surprise, but saying yes was the "best choice" he ever made.

He said, "There was like a preamble. There was a lead-up to it."

  See also...

"(Did I know it was coming?) I did not know, but she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

The former "Dawson's Creek" star later thanked Jimmy for letting him talk about the proposal - leading to a cryptic remark from his wife.

Joshua tweeted, "Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me on the show. And giving me the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions about my wedding proposal."

Jodie, 34, replied, "What about the magic mushrooms @VancityJax?(sic)"

The former "Affair" actor didn't reply to his wife's cheeky comment.

Joshua recently admitted his life has got "better" in every way since he married the "After Yang" actress and they had their daughter.

He gushed, "There is nothing that is not better off than being married to her and having that baby. It's everything."

You can share this post!

Carla Gugino Feels Like Cyborg After Two Surgeries to Fix Nasty Injury During Hike

Shailene Woodley Not Rushing to Marry Aaron Rodgers Despite Engagement
Related Posts
Jodie Turner-Smith Believes Meghan Markle Had A Chance to Help 'Modernize' Royal Family

Jodie Turner-Smith Believes Meghan Markle Had A Chance to Help 'Modernize' Royal Family

Jodie Turner-Smith Began Relationship with Joshua Jackson With 'One-Night Stand'

Jodie Turner-Smith Began Relationship with Joshua Jackson With 'One-Night Stand'

Jodie Turner-Smith Won't Do Action Film While Pregnant After Grueling Shoot on 'Without Remorse' Set

Jodie Turner-Smith Won't Do Action Film While Pregnant After Grueling Shoot on 'Without Remorse' Set

Jodie Turner-Smith Cried as She Felt 'Empty' After Giving Birth to Her First Child

Jodie Turner-Smith Cried as She Felt 'Empty' After Giving Birth to Her First Child

Most Read
DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby
Celebrity

DaBaby Appears to Confirm Rumors He's the Father of DaniLeigh's Baby

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Cruising in Car With Beau Sam Asghari Despite Not Allowed Under Conservatorship

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Adele Sparks Dating Rumors After Attending NBA Game With LeBron James' Agent

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Zendaya Jokingly Calls Out Fan Who Focuses on Tom Holland Instead of Her in Pool Photo

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With '72 Hour Date'

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Twitter Raves Over Adele's Rumored New Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Have the 'Greatest Night' at Their Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Officially Married After COVID-19 Forced Them to Delay Wedding

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Billie Eilish Says Everybody's 'Ashamed' of Their Past Following Racism Accusations

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Gwen Stefani Marks 2 Weeks of Becoming Blake Shelton's Wife With Sweet Post

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Safaree Samuels Dodges Nicki Minaj Question During Awkward Interview

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Refuses to Perform Until Dad Is Fired as Conservator and Blasts Sister Jamie Lynn