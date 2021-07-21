Carla Gugino Feels Like Cyborg After Two Surgeries to Fix Nasty Injury During Hike

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sucker Punch' actress felt like RoboCop after undergoing two procedures as she broke multiple bones following a nasty fall in the Dominican Republic.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Carla Gugino jokes she's "bionic" now after breaking her wrist during a hike in the Dominican Republic.

While promoting her new Netflix movie "Gunpowder Milkshake", the star explains the injury happened when she was "coming down a hill" and resulted in a pretty nasty injury.

"I broke all the bones all the way across and then had a bunch of complications because I had to have a bonesetter on," she tells Variety.

"It made me look like RoboCop, but it was a massive metal thing that was literally drilled into my bones that I had to have on for seven weeks."

That wasn't the end of the star's woes, however, as "it didn't heal because the bone was pulled too far apart, so I had to have a second surgery seven weeks ago."

The star's latest flick sees her play an assassin - alongside Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, and Michelle Yeoh - on a mission to save a girl's life.

"Gunpowder Milkshake" is out now on Netflix in select regions.

She suffered the nasty fall while she was in the middle of filming a new project.

"During this last week of filming Leopard Skin this happened!" she revealed on Instagram. "But as we know, the show must go on! (Broken wrist or not) which is one of my favorite things about making movies and theater. There's no better doctor than 'Dr. Theatre' as coined by the great Rosemary Harris."

She also wrote, "As life reminds us, one never knows what the next day might bring."