 
 

Bhad Bhabie Addresses Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Account: They're Just 'Jealous'

Bhad Bhabie Addresses Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Account: They're Just 'Jealous'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hi Bich' rapper joined the adult site one week after she turned 18, apparently breaking the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has spoken out about the backlash that she receives after joining OnlyFans as soon as she turned legal this year. In an interview with TMZ, the 18-year-old star slammed the critics, saying that they're just being jealous of her success.

"I think any b***h who says that is mad 'cause they didn't make as much money as me on there," the Cash Me Outside girl said to the outlet. "That's obvious! Like, how could you be mad that someone younger-that's like seeing somebody, that's like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, oh no, banking should be changed."

She went on ranting, "You can't bank unless you're twenty one and older, just 'cause they're young. Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you're gonna say that it should be twenty five? When I'm twenty five are you gonna say it should be thirty?"

  See also...

"Listen, I'm not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young," she insisted.

Bhabie joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19. She apparently broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours. In an Instagram post, Bhabie showed off that she made more than $750,000 from subscriptions, approximately $260,000 from messages which she made per her fans' requests and another $5,000 from tips.

The "Hi Bich" spitter's post was met with supportive messages from her followers. "Letsssgoooooo," one wrote in the comment section. Another exclaimed, "wooow! you go girl!" A third fan, meanwhile, bragged about contributing to Danielle's OnlyFans success, writing, "I subbed."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plea for COVID Vaccine Donations Labeled as 'Crass'

Vivica A. Fox Accuses Ivanka Trump of Making Racist Insult on 'Celebrity Apprentice'
Most Read
Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy
Celebrity

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Robin Gibb's Son Believes Late Dad Sent Message About New Baby at Doctor's Office

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Ten Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces in Last Two Decades

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

T.I., Busta Rhymes and More Send Prayers for Snoop Dogg's Ailing Mother

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha Tried to Be 'Peacekeeper' Between Dua Lipa and Rita Ora

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Mother's Day in Hilarious Post

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'