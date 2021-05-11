Bhad Bhabie Addresses Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Account: They're Just 'Jealous'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hi Bich' rapper joined the adult site one week after she turned 18, apparently breaking the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours.

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) has spoken out about the backlash that she receives after joining OnlyFans as soon as she turned legal this year. In an interview with TMZ, the 18-year-old star slammed the critics, saying that they're just being jealous of her success.

"I think any b***h who says that is mad 'cause they didn't make as much money as me on there," the Cash Me Outside girl said to the outlet. "That's obvious! Like, how could you be mad that someone younger-that's like seeing somebody, that's like seeing a banker make millions and millions of dollars and say, oh no, banking should be changed."

She went on ranting, "You can't bank unless you're twenty one and older, just 'cause they're young. Like, what? So, if I was twenty-one, you're gonna say that it should be twenty five? When I'm twenty five are you gonna say it should be thirty?"

"Listen, I'm not groomed by nobody. I make all my own decisions and I have been since I was very young," she insisted.

Bhabie joined the adult site in April, just one week after she turned 19. She apparently broke the site's record by making $1 million within only the first six hours. In an Instagram post, Bhabie showed off that she made more than $750,000 from subscriptions, approximately $260,000 from messages which she made per her fans' requests and another $5,000 from tips.

The "Hi Bich" spitter's post was met with supportive messages from her followers. "Letsssgoooooo," one wrote in the comment section. Another exclaimed, "wooow! you go girl!" A third fan, meanwhile, bragged about contributing to Danielle's OnlyFans success, writing, "I subbed."