Henry Cavill Circling 'Highlander' Reboot

The 'Man of Steel' actor is reportedly in talks with Lionsgate to star in the long-gestating project, which has been developed by 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill may go from being a Kryptonian to becoming an immortal warrior. The British actor, who is best known for his portrayal as Clark Kent a.k.a. Superman in DCEU, is reported to have been in talks with Lionsgate to star in "Highlander" reboot.

The role that the 38-year-old hunk is vying for is currently unknown, but he is expected to take on one of the two leading roles, Connor MacLeod a.k.a. the Highlander or Juan Sanchez-Villalobos Ramirez, an Egyptian immortal who later becomes Highlander's mentor. Deadline first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Highlander" reboot has been long in development, with "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski shepherding the project since 2016. The filmmaker is on board to direct the planned reboot, while Kerry Williamson penned the script.

Stahelski previously told THR about his interest in remaking the 1986 cult movie, which has spanned film sequels and TV spin-offs, "I've been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school." He explained, "Such great themes of immortality, love and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology. I can't think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces."

The original movie starred Christopher Lambert as the title character, with Sean Connery as swordsman Ramirez. The story centers on immortal beings who hunt each other down in order to collect more power.

As for Cavill, he is currently filming the second season of Netflix's series "The Witcher" following its record-breaking first season. He recently reprised his role as Superman during reshoots for "Zack Snyder's Justice League" and also starred as Sherlock Holmes in "Enola Holmes" alongside Millie Bobby Brown. He is set to return for the sequel, which has been officially greenlit by Warner Bros. Pictures.