Jonas Brothers Release New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me' With Marshmello

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas team up with the EDM superstar for their brand new song which is released ahead of their scheduled performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Jonas Brothers have released their first song of 2021 - teaming up with EDM star Marshmello on the pop ballad "Leave Before You Love Me".

The collaboration arrives ahead of both acts performing at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend (22-23May21).

In 2020, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas released the singles "What a Man Gotta Do", "X" with Karol G, and "Five More Minutes", plus the festive track "I Need You Christmas".

Their last studio album was 2019's comeback LP "Happiness Begins".

In February, when marking the second anniversary to the day the trio announced their comeback, the siblings teased fans that they have "a ton of exciting stuff" on the way.

"That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us," they wrote. "Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories… Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it's all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can't wait for you guys to hear all about it."

Last year the boy band also revealed they had been "working hard" on a new album, but coronavirus then hit before they could announce the record.

"We have been back in the studio with Ryan Tedder, working hard on the new record, which is going to be announced in the next couple of weeks - title, track-list, all that," Nick said at the time.