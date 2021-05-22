 
 

Jonas Brothers Release New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me' With Marshmello

Jonas Brothers Release New Single 'Leave Before You Love Me' With Marshmello
Instagram
Music

Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas team up with the EDM superstar for their brand new song which is released ahead of their scheduled performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Jonas Brothers have released their first song of 2021 - teaming up with EDM star Marshmello on the pop ballad "Leave Before You Love Me".

The collaboration arrives ahead of both acts performing at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend (22-23May21).

In 2020, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas released the singles "What a Man Gotta Do", "X" with Karol G, and "Five More Minutes", plus the festive track "I Need You Christmas".

  See also...

Their last studio album was 2019's comeback LP "Happiness Begins".

In February, when marking the second anniversary to the day the trio announced their comeback, the siblings teased fans that they have "a ton of exciting stuff" on the way.

"That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us," they wrote. "Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories… Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it's all because of how amazing you guys are ... We have the best fans in the world and we love you so much! We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming and we can't wait for you guys to hear all about it."

Last year the boy band also revealed they had been "working hard" on a new album, but coronavirus then hit before they could announce the record.

"We have been back in the studio with Ryan Tedder, working hard on the new record, which is going to be announced in the next couple of weeks - title, track-list, all that," Nick said at the time.

You can share this post!

Tyler Joseph Admits He's Still 'Learning' to Navigate Fame Following Controversial Tweet

Prince Harry Afraid Grandfather's Funeral Would Trigger Past Trauma of Losing Mom Diana

Related Posts
Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Jonas Brothers Shelve New Album as Their Reunion Is 'Effectively Over'

Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman

Jonas Brothers Accused of Being Mean to Black Woman

Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

Jonas Brothers Offer Fans Creative Control Over Setlist of Their Virtual Concert

Most Read
Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance
Music

Bebe Rexha Insists She 'Won't Stop' Despite 'Upsetting' Album Chart Performance

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Gets to Be Heart-Eating Nurse in Jackson Browne's New Music Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Use a Classic '80s Song for Their Wedding's First Dance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Plan to Use a Classic '80s Song for Their Wedding's First Dance

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

Celine Dion Thankful for Vegas Show as It Allows Her to Really Embrace Motherhood

BTS Makes a Case for Smooth Criminals in 'Butter' Music Video

BTS Makes a Case for Smooth Criminals in 'Butter' Music Video

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

'Duran Duran' Announce Comeback Album 'Future Past'

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

Chris Martin's Vocal Coach Unimpressed by His Performances

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Contestant Pulls Out of Eurovision Song Contest After Covid-19 Diagnosis

T.I. Takes a Jab at Rape Accusers on New Song After Dodging Case in Las Vegas

T.I. Takes a Jab at Rape Accusers on New Song After Dodging Case in Las Vegas

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June

Black Eyed Peas to Deliver 4K Interactive Streaming Concert in June