 
 

Anthony Mackie Gets Rid of His iPhone Because He's Scared of Technology

Anthony Mackie Gets Rid of His iPhone Because He's Scared of Technology
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' actor admits that he's very worried technology would replace human interaction and his fears led him to give up his iPhone.

  • May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anthony Mackie is "very afraid" of technology and only has the internet because of his movie work.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" actor insisted he isn't particularly interested in gadgets and isn't big on surfing the web.

He admitted, "I recently got rid of my iPhone 6+. I'm very afraid of technology. I'm not a technology fan. I'm not a dude who is always on the internet. If it wasn't for (work) I wouldn't have the internet."

The 42-year-old "Black Mirror" actor admitted he is worried about technology replacing human interaction.

"The future bothers me because the idea of human to human contact has kind of fallen to the wayside," he told E! News. "It's starting to become a foreign idea."

  See also...

Anthony can next be seen in anthology series "Solos" as a man who buys a clone of himself and, despite the futuristic plot, he was pleased technology didn't feature heavily.

He said, "The thing I loved about my episode was we were able to play it honest, simple and real - except there was a clone in the room. And that was the only idea and part of technology in the episode."

And Anthony found making the show gave him the chance to challenge himself, because he knows it would be easy to rest on his laurels.

He said, "Part of the reason I took this job was...you know, I've been in the business for 21 years. After a while, you become successful and it's like, 'I can just show up, say my lines, get a cheque and go to Jamaica!"

"I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to do something that hasn't been an opportunity for me for the past 20 years and see if I still have the ability to go to that place and feel that truth."

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Explains His Wild Days as Young Royal, Recalls Therapy After Argument With Meghan

Leslie Odom Jr. Very Conscious of Covid-19 Due to His Previous Battle With Swine Flu

Related Posts
Anthony Mackie Reveals How His Sisters Made His Childhood a Living Hell

Anthony Mackie Reveals How His Sisters Made His Childhood a Living Hell

Anthony Mackie Develops Community-Based Theater in New Orleans Thanks to Philip Seymour Hoffman

Anthony Mackie Develops Community-Based Theater in New Orleans Thanks to Philip Seymour Hoffman

'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Agree With Anthony Mackie on Lack of Diversity in Marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Agree With Anthony Mackie on Lack of Diversity in Marvel

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Most Read
Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model
Celebrity

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Seventh Child With 'Wild N Out' Model

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Aubrey O'Day Once Confirmed Kim Kardashian and Travis Barker's Hookup

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Slur Lands Him Defamation Lawsuit

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Miss Universe Andrea Meza Insists Criticized Wedding Picture A Prank on Friends

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Jill Duggar Throws Apparent Shade at Family on Her 30th Birthday

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Matt Siegel Walks Off 'Matty in the Morning' After Dissing Demi Lovato Over Her Coming Out

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Erica Mena Threatened to Be Sued by Alleged Robber Following Burglar Claims

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Baby No. 3: This Will Be My Last

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Jennifer Lopez Receives 'Miss You' Message From Red Sox After Alex Rodriguez Split

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Lil Reese Is Heavily Bleeding in Graphic Video as He Survives Chicago Shoot-Out

Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child