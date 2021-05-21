 
 

Dolores Catania Boasts About Her 'Brand-New Vagina' Ahead of 'RHONJ' Reunion

TV

In a new interview, 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star admits that she 'probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the Housewives franchises' to prepare for a reunion.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dolores Catania has gone under the knife to prepare for "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion. In a revealing new interview, the reality star boasted about her "brand-new vagina."

"You got to start months before. I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina," the 50-year-old bragged in an interview with Page Six Style. "I don't know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]!"

Dolores noted that she also got "Botox and fillers" done by Dr. Karolak, who did her facelift years ago. She further elaborated, "From the neck down, Dr. Joseph Michaels gets a call every time this year, 'What are we doing for the reunion?' So I got arm body tightened lipo, body tightened lipo on my legs. While he took some fat out, he rounded my a** a little bit more."

"So by the time the reunion came, I was ready. You have to plan it, too, this is surgery," the TV personality went on. "It was a nine-hour surgery. I had to get lymphatic massages. I went on a super crash diet... It's a thing. Two million people are going to watch this. Maybe more if we're lucky."

Dolores, who admitted that she "probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the Housewives franchises" to prepare for a reunion, emphasized that she has to "look good." She further stressed, "You got to look your best."

Despite all the preparations, Dolores, who selected an "old Hollywood glam" gold gown by Tarik Ediz, divulged that she had some "dress drama." She explained, "We all had dress issues! Jen ordered a dress, it came in shoddy. My dress came in from Turkey, and the woman botched it."

Dolores then ended up at Laura's Boutique in Carmel Hamlet, New York, "to find somebody to take the dress apart and put it back together." She then paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry from John Michaels Jewelry.

