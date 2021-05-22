Chrissy Teigen Allegedly Having Meltdown Over Being Canceled Amid Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

Rumor has it that the 'Cravings' author is throwing tantrums and cursing out her haters after she landed in hot water over her mean old tweets to the likes of Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham.

May 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen apparently couldn't keep her cool amid public's chastisement over her cyber-bullying scandal. Having become the latest victim of cancel culture following the resurfacing of her mean old tweets, the model is said to be having a meltdown.

According to an unconfirmed source, the wife of John Legend has been throwing tantrums, "screaming at the top of her lungs f-bomb type stuff." She allegedly cursed out her haters, calling them "ugly" and claiming that "all of these losers just hate me!"

The report went on to say that Chrissy's PR team is going to put out a sympathetic story that will tell how the 35-year-old star was bullied herself. The move is said to be a part of her team's strategy to save her career, in addition to hiring a crisis team.

This claim about Chrissy's alleged meltdown comes a few days after Blind Gossip detailed an unnamed celebrity's reaction to being canceled. The report claimed that "this celebrity is furious over being cancelled for her own behavior" and "it's been a long time coming, but people are finally starting to catch on the she is a nasty and cruel person."

The female star in question is reportedly "very angry" and "having a meltdown over this." Sharing more similar accounts of the celebrity's alleged tantrum, the outlet said she's done "more yelling than crying. Lots of swearing. F**k this, f**k them, etc."

It's additionally said that "she is not being introspective and not genuinely sorry that she has behaved atrociously for many years," but she felt like "being attacked" and " 'the haters' are trying to take away everything she worked so hard for."

Her team is reportedly trying to save her by gaining sympathy with "an illness (her or someone close to her), saying she experienced some horrible trauma or was bullied herself, saying she is in recovery for drugs or alcohol, etc. Something where she can be a victim and get sympathy."

"They might have to invent or exaggerate something and do some revisionist history," it's further spilled as the source noted that "a big charity or humanitarian gesture is a lower choice because people would see through the timing."

While the site didn't name names, people have been speculating that the said celebrity is likely Chrissy Teigen or Ellen DeGeneres. "Whether Ellen or Chrissy Teigen… Both mean individuals who kinda deserve it," one person guessed in the comment section.

Another weighed in, "My gut tells me it's Ellen, but from what I read yesterday about Chrissy Tiegen it could be either one of them." Someone else tended toward Chrissy as pointing out, "Teigen. Ellen is nowhere near self-aware enough to realize/admit that she messed up by being so arrogant to her staff."