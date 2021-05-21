Lindsey Vonn Beaming During Public Outing With Rumored New Boyfriend Diego Osorio

Instagram Celebrity

Less than five months after calling off her engagement to PK Subban, the retired Olympic skier is spotted all smiles with the tequila company founder during a casual stroll in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Lindsey Vonn might be finding new love in Diego Osorio. Less than five months after she and ex-fiance PK Subban ended their engagement, the retired Olympic skier was seen beaming when she enjoyed a public outing in New York City with her rumored new boyfriend.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 36-year-old was caught walking arm-in-arm with the tequila company founder. In photos obtained by Page Six, she was spotted all smiles as she strolled around SoHo. For the outing, she opted to dress casually by pairing a gray ACDC shirt with ripped jeans and sunglasses. Her companion, in the meantime, was captured wearing a black shirt, black trousers and black sunglasses.

A source informed Page Six that the likely new couple met through mutual friends "a couple of months ago." The source added, "Things have just started getting romantic. It's brand-new." The insider also spilled that "they're having fun and seeing where it goes." A separate source told the publication that the twosome "both have adventurous spirits."

Another source offered more details of the relationship to PEOPLE. Accordingly, the romance is "new and [Lindsey and Diego] are enjoying getting to know each other." The outlet went on to further confirm that the twosome are officially dating.

Lindsey's new romance came just less than five months after she went public with the end of her engagement to PK. In December 2020, she penned in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately."

"We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," Lindsey continued in her announcement. Her ex-fiance, PK, also shared kind words about her in his similarly-deleted post. The hockey player wrote, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."