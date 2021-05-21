 
 

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal

Morgan Wallen Invited Back to Stage at Kid Rock's Bar Following N-Word Scandal
The 'Wasted on You' singer returns to the stage at the Big A** Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, marking his first live performance following N-word backlash.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Embattled country star Morgan Wallen returned to the stage at Kid Rock's Nashville, Tennessee bar on Wednesday night (19May21) for his first performance since his racial slur controversy.

The singer faced a huge backlash in early February (21) after video footage emerged of Wallen uttering the N-word during a drunken night out with friends in late January.

He quickly issued a public apology, insisting he was "embarrassed and sorry" for using the "unacceptable and inappropriate" language, but his actions prompted label bosses at Big Loud Records to indefinitely suspend his contract, and he was dropped by talent agents at WME (William Morris Endeavor).

Wallen's music was also pulled from radio and TV networks and streaming services across the U.S., even as fans stood by him and kept his "Dangerous: The Double Album" at number one for a total of 10 weeks in the wake of the scandal.

Wallen also recently cancelled his live commitments for the summer, but decided to return to the spotlight on Wednesday at the Big A** Honky Tonk bar owned by Kid Rock, where the packed crowd cheered him on throughout.

The singer admitted he was a little out of practice as he began his mini-set, and urged fans to sing along with him as he performed "Wasted On You" and "Whiskey Glasses", much to the audience's delight.

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

Prince William Thanks Vaccine Workers After Getting His First Covid Jab
