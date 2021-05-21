 
 

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal

BBC to Return BAFTA Award for Princess Diana Interview Amid Bank Statement Scandal
BBC
TV

The bosses at the U.K. television network are handing back the award they won for the bombshell interview with Diana after it's revealed the interviewer deceived her brother.

  • May 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - BBC bosses are planning to return a BAFTA award the network won in 1996 for Martin Bashir's TV chat with Princess Diana, following claims the journalist deceived her brother to secure the interview.

The 1995 TV sit-down remains one of the most explosive royal interviews in BBC history and it helped turn Bashir into a much-respected broadcaster, who later secured another controversial exclusive with Michael Jackson.

But now former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson has concluded that Bashir made a "serious breach" of the BBC's editorial guidelines by creating false bank statements to manipulate the then-Princess of Wales and her brother, Earl Spencer, into giving the interview.

Lord Dyson said Bashir "deceived" his way to the interview, and suggested BBC bosses "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark."

  See also...

Responding to the findings, a spokesman for the network says, "The 1995 Panorama interview received a number of awards at the time. We do not believe it is acceptable to retain these awards because of how the interview was obtained."

The Panorama interview picked up a BAFTA in 1996 for Best Television Talk Show, while Bashir was named Journalist of the Year and Interviewer of the Year at the Royal Television Society Awards, among other accolades.

In a statement, BBC director general Tim Davie said, "Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings."

Bashir has also acknowledged his error of judgement, adding, "This is the second time that I have willingly fully co-operated with an investigation into events more than 25 years ago. I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and again more recently."

You can share this post!

Diego Maradona's Surgeon Among Seven People Charged With Homicide Related to His Death
Related Posts
BBC Journalist Apologizes for Faking Bank Statements to Deceive Princess Diana's Brother

BBC Journalist Apologizes for Faking Bank Statements to Deceive Princess Diana's Brother

Princess Diana's Virgin Sweatshirt Expected to Collect Thousands in Auction

Princess Diana's Virgin Sweatshirt Expected to Collect Thousands in Auction

Why Princess Diana Refused to Wear Chanel After Her Divorce?

Why Princess Diana Refused to Wear Chanel After Her Divorce?

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series
TV

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Yeti and Cluedle-Doo Are Unmasked Ahead of Finals

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

Dylan Farrow Has Never Talked About Molestation With Family Before Woody Allen Docuseries

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

'RHONJ': Jennifer Aydin Reveals the One Who Instigated Evan Goldschneider's Cheating Rumors

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Join Forces for Trio Performances

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted 2021: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Big With 3 Trophies

Jason Momoa to Travel Across U.S. for New TV Series

Jason Momoa to Travel Across U.S. for New TV Series

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

Jason Aldean Denies Rumors His Wife Is Joining 'Real Housewives of Nashville'

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

Dax Shepard Blacklisted From Conan O'Brien's Show After Breaking Table in 'Disaster' Interview

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted