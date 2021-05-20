 
 

Emma Stone Turns Heads in Black Suit at Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Attending the premiere of Disney's 'Cruella', the 'La La Land' actress gushes that she 'really loved' her role in the film since her character is kind of embracing 'the story of nature versus nurture.'

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone has turned heads on her first red carpet appearance since giving birth. Attending the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's live action movie "Cruella", the "La La Land" actress looked stunning in a black Louis Vuitton suit.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Oscar-winning actress pulled off a tailored pantsuit along with gold buttons and gold chain embellishments for the special event. She paired her black outfit with a white blouse and a pussy bow. To complete her look, she wore black stiletto heels and added a bright red purse as a fashion statement item. For her makeup, she rock bright red lips and tiny pearls at the corners of her eyes.

This premiere event was Emma's first red carpet since she became a mother. "The Amazing Spider-Man" beauty welcomed her baby girl with husband Dave McCary in March, per reported by PEOPLE. The pair were said to have gotten secretly married in May 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019. Her last red carpet event was the October 2019 premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap".

At the Tuesday event, Emma expressed her excitement about her role as Cruella de Vil in the live-action film. "It was fantastic. I really loved it," the 32-year-old actress told E! News. "I also loved that she's kind of embracing her nature, the story of nature versus nurture a little bit." She added, "The duality of those characters was really, really fun."

Offering more details on her take of the famous villain, Emma went on to say, "And it made playing Cruella even more fun because she gets to really lean into that and in a way she gets to act as Cruella." The actress further elaborated, "She finally really is that person. There are a lot of really interesting layers to her."

"Cruella" is a prequel to Disney's "101 Dalmatians". It follows young Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer, in 1970s London. Directed by "I, Tonya" helmer Craig Gillespie, the movie also has Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry and Kirby Howell-Baptiste among its cast. It is set to hit theaters on May 28, and will become available on Disney Plus that same day.

