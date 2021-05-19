 
 

Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin's Infidelity Was Bad enough I Had No Choice but to File for Divorce

Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin's Infidelity Was Bad enough I Had No Choice but to File for Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

The country music singer opens up about discovering her estranged husband's affair, hoping he 'gets the help he wants and needs' after she filed for divorce.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer "had no choice" but to divorce her husband Mike Caussin.

The country singer announced her split from sportsman Mike in April (21), after the pair failed in their attempts to make their marriage work following his infidelity and sex addiction.

Jana listed his adultery as the main reason for their break-up in her divorce filing and told U.S. TV show "Extra" that she had no other option other than to call time on the marriage.

  See also...

When host Billy Bush asked if she found out about Mike's infidelity through direct messages and text messages, Jana replied, "That and some more... Let's just say it was bad enough I had no choice."

She added of her estranged spouse, "I think he is at peace. He knew if this one thing happened, I was gone. He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did. I hope he gets the help he wants and needs."

Jana and Mike have two children together, and while their five-year-old daughter Jolie has taken the split on board, two-year-old son Jace took longer to accept the situation.

"Jolie knows and she's kind of telling everyone, which kind of breaks my heart," she sighed. "She's like, 'Daddy and Mommy have different houses…' Jace, the first month… They've always had both of us, both of us are essentially stay-at-home parents, so I think that was really hard on him. I think now that we're getting into a good parenting schedule, they'll be okay."

You can share this post!

Michael Caine Gives Up Alcohol to 'Live a Bit Longer'

Pink Embarrassed for Being 'Very Aggressive' When Running Into Steve Buscemi
Related Posts
Jana Kramer Gets Honest About Crying in the Closet Amid Struggle to Accept Marriage End

Jana Kramer Gets Honest About Crying in the Closet Amid Struggle to Accept Marriage End

Jana Kramer Admits to Be the Weakest She Has Ever Been in Podcast Return Post-Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer Admits to Be the Weakest She Has Ever Been in Podcast Return Post-Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer Grateful for Support as She Gets Used to 'New Normal' Amid Divorce

Jana Kramer Grateful for Support as She Gets Used to 'New Normal' Amid Divorce

Jana Kramer Focuses on Healing as She Shares Poignant Note After Divorce Filing

Jana Kramer Focuses on Healing as She Shares Poignant Note After Divorce Filing

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet