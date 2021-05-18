Lisa Kudrow and Patricia Heaton Celebrating as Sons Graduate From USC

AceShowbiz - Lisa Kudrow was "happy proud" as she watched her son Julian graduate from the University of Southern California on Sunday (16May21).
The "Friends" star shared a picture of herself cuddling up to her 23-year-old son, who was dressed in the traditional graduation gown and mortarboard, on her Instagram page.
"Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she wrote alongside the image.
Julian wasn't the only celebrity offspring to take part in the USC graduation on Sunday, as "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton also shared a snap of her son sitting on his chair in the distance.
"I think that's our son who swears he is graduating today. Our Covid seating makes it hard to know. #USC," she wrote alongside the image shared on Twitter and Instagram.
Lisa is mother to Julian with husband Michael Stern and was pregnant while filming season four of "Friends" - with her pregnancy written into the show as her character Phoebe acted as a surrogate for her brother Frank.
Talking to People in 2018 about filming scenes for the show while pregnant, Lisa said, "The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.' "
"And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you - love you, little Julian!' Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little foetus in the huddle."