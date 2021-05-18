 
 

Anthony Mackie 'Blown Away' by Sebastian Stan's Portrayal of Tommy Lee in 'Pam and Tommy'

The Falcon depicter admits his Marvel co-star 'crushed' his role in the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee TV series after initially thinking the Winter Soldier actor was crazy for joining the project.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Anthony Mackie is "impressed" by his pal Sebastian Stan's transformation into rocker Tommy Lee for an upcoming TV series after confessing he was initially "horrified" at the new gig.

Stan is currently filming "Pam & Tommy", a new Hulu drama which chronicles Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's turbulent marriage and the leak of their stolen sex tape.

British actress Lily James has been cast as the "Baywatch" beauty and the stars recently gave fans a glimpse at their new looks on social media.

Mackie admits he wasn't sure how good of a fit the project would be for his "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" co-star, but he has since been stunned by the early footage Stan has shared with him to date.

"It's amazing," Mackie gushed to Variety of his close friend's edgy new role. "He sent me a video on set and a few photos and I was blown away. I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it."

"I was horrified (when he took the role)," he shared. "I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend and he succeeds."

Mackie continued, "He crushed it. I mean, he was really able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."

"Sebastian is a great actor. Him getting his just due and people getting to see him for the chameleon that he is - not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is - it's very refreshing to see your friend win."

Stan's work on the "Pam and Tommy" series forced him to skip attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (16May21), when he and Mackie earned the Best Duo accolade for their hit Marvel/Disney+ series.

Mackie, who also took home the Best Hero award, noted his pal's absence in a post on Instagram as he made his way to the ceremony, sharing a photo of himself with a frown as he sat alone in the backseat of a car.

He captioned it, "When @imsebastianstan is off being a rockstar and you're riding solo (sic)."

After their Best Duo win, Mackie shared an Instagram Live snap of himself holding up the two golden popcorn trophies and wrote, "@imsebastianstan Congrats brotha'! You got some popcorn coming (sic)!!!"

