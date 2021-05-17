 
 

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
AceShowbiz - "American Idol" returned with a new episode on Sunday, May 16. In the new episode, the Top 3 would be announced after the remaining singers, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham, took the stage to sing the songs of their personal idols, new singles and more. Finneas was the mentor of the week.

Kicking things off was Chayce, who sang Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather". Judge Luke Bryan praised him over how "real" he was, adding that he loved how Chayce looked "genuine and authentic" when he was on stage.

Casey, meanwhile, opted to sing Billie Eilish's "Wish You Were Gay", noting that her personal idol is Billie, Finneas' little sister. Her performance was her best so far as Lionel Richie said, "You killed it, my dear."

Later, Grace took the stage to sing Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This". Lionel loved her song choice, adding he believed that Grace would be an idol for so many girls who just need her to "tell them it's OK to be you."

Singing John Legend's "Glory" was Willie and the performance got Katy Perry speechless. Luke told Willie that he's "literally going to save people's lives" with his voice. The pouring praises moved Willie to tears.

For the artist singles, Chayce performed his original song "23" before seguing into "You Should Probably Leave" by Chris Stapleton. As for Casey, she sang "Love Me, Leave Me". She then took her performance to a new level with her audition song of Motley Crue's "Live Wire".

Later, Willie joined Grace for a gorgeous duet of "What They'll Say About Us" by Finneas. Grace followed it up with a solo performance of her "Love Someone" single before singing a stunning rendition of Demi Lovato's "Father" in honor of her late dad. Luke was "rendered speechless once again" by the performance, while Lionel noted that Grace had "artistry, star power and her future."

Meanwhile, Willie sang his single "Never Be Alone" and Beyonce Knowles' "I Was Here". Lionel raved about Willie's "giant" voice and presence. Rounding out the night was Casey and Chayce's emotional duet of Finneas' "Break My Heart Again".

It was then time to reveal the Top 3 of "American Idol" season 19. The first singer to perform in the finale is Chayce Beckham. He will be joined by Willie Spence and Grace Kinstle, meaning that Casey Bishop's time on the show is over.

