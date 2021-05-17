Camilla Kerslake Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Chris Robshaw

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her forming a heart around her first child's feet with her hands, the soprano singer gushes that she and her former rugby captain husband are 'so in love.'

AceShowbiz - Soprano Camilla Kerslake and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw are new parents after welcoming their first child together.

The classical singer announced the baby news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of her forming a heart around the child's feet with her hands. "Welcome to the world little man. We are so, so in love with you," she wrote.

Sharing the same image, her husband added, "Welcome to the world little man. Am so proud of @CamillaKerslake who was an absolute warrior throughout. We couldn't be happier & more in love with our little one."

The couple's representative has also issued a statement about the birth of their baby boy. "Chris and Camilla's dream has come true with the birth of their first baby - a boy," said the rep to Hello!. "They're so in love and couldn't be happier."

The baby was born in San Diego, California, where Robshaw is playing with Major League Rugby side San Diego Legion. The couple, who was engaged for three years, wed in 2018.

Kerslake and Robshaw have previously opened up about expanding their family during COVID lockdown. "Lockdown is why we decided to get pregnant. It seemed like a productive use of my time," she told Hello! at the time. "I don't have to take a career break because it's not like I'm turning down any work."

The 32-year-old singer went on to praise her husband. "Chris is going to be a great dad. He's always on the go. He always wants to be running around," she said, while he also showered her with sweet words. "Camilla will be a fantastic mum - she's really good with kids," he stated.