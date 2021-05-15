Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing a picture of herself standing next to her billionaire father on social media, 25-year-old Jennifer Gates raves, 'nothing better than quality time with family members.'

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates is keeping her kids closer amid his $130 billion divorce battle with his wife. Ahead of his first divorce hearing with Melinda Gates, the Microsoft co-founder was unveiled to have spent a "quality time" with their eldest child, Jennifer Gates.

On Thursday, May 13, the billionaire's first daughter took to her Instagram Story to put out a picture of her, her dad and their puppy. The snap saw her wearing a printed shirt and white pants, while her father was dressed in a blue polo and khaki shorts. In the accompaniment of the post, she raved, "nothing better than quality time with family members."

A few days prior to sharing the post, Jennifer turned to her Instagram feed to let out an image of her posing next to her mom Melinda, her 21-year-old brother Rory and her 18-year-sister Phoebe as a celebration of Mother's Day. She captioned it, "Our queen, hero and mom- every day."

Jennifer was the only child to address her parents' divorce publicly. Making use of Instagram Story on May 3, she declared, "Hi friends, By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating." She added, "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so."

"I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me," the medical student continued. "Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives. With love and respect, Jenn xx."

The post came hours after Bill and Melinda announced their split via Twitter. While they did not point out what led them to take the decision, a recent report claimed that the philanthropists' marriage was "loveless." A source told the New York Post, "Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course. He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives."