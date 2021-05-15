'American Idol' Alum Doug Kiker Sits in Jail in Alabama for Domestic Violence

Instagram Celebrity

The season 18's singing garbage man has been arrested and is being held on $1,000 bond following a report of harassment by an unnamed adult woman through a 911 call.

AceShowbiz - Doug Kiker has gotten in trouble with the law. A little over a year after he got eliminated from "American Idol", the season 18's singing garbage man found himself being held in police custody in Alabama over a domestic violence incident.

The 28-year-old was unveiled to have been arrested by TMZ. He was reportedly busted on Thursday night, May 13 after cops responded to a 911 call from the unnamed female over an incident involving him. Mobile Police lieutenant Matthew James informed the outlet that he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

It is still unclear what relationship Kiker has with the woman. Still, investigation by responding officers determined that there was probable cause to arrest the former "Idol" hopeful. He is being held in Mobile Metro Jail on $1,000 bond.

Kiker gained national attention with his audition performance on season 18 of "Idol". His rendition of Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" left judge Katy Perry in tears, and earned him standing ovations from all three judges as well as his golden ticket. He, however, failed to make it into top 20. His "Idol" journey came to an end during Hollywood Week.

"American Idol" is currently on season 19, but has been plagued with contestants' troubles. Former Top 24 contestant Cecil Ray, whose full name is Cecil Ray Baker, was arrested just days after his elimination. On April 17, he was taken into custody by Rockdale Texas Police in Rockdale, Texas.

The 20-year-old singer was accused by his ex Mariah Lopez of assaulting her after forcefully entering her home. He was charged with burglary of habitation, which is a second-degree felony. He was released from the Milam County Jail on the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Most recently, Top 5 finalist Caleb Kennedy left the competition over a controversial KKK-video. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way," the 16-year-old addressed his exit in an Instagram post. "I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse."

"I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me," he continued expressing his remorse. "I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."