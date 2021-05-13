'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show Over KKK-Themed Video

ABC TV

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" finalist Caleb Kennedy has been cut from season 19 after a Ku Klux Klan-themed video featuring him surfaced online. In the controversial clip, the 16-year-old singer was seen being next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

In response to the video, Caleb issued a statement on Instagram in which he explained that he's no longer competing on the long-running show. "Hey y'all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on 'American Idol'," so he wrote on Wednesday, May 12. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse."

"I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I'll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me," he said. "I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."

In the caption, Caleb simply wrote, "An update from me, about 'American Idol'."

Meanwhile, Caleb's mom Anita Guy stated to MSN, "I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online," adding that the video was taken when Caleb was 12 and inspired by a movie he had seen. "This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie 'The Strangers: Prey at Night' and they were imitating those characters."

"It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that's how it looks. Caleb doesn't have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races," she went on to say.

This is not the only shocking exit this season on "American Idol". Prior to this, Wyatt Pike left the competition series after making the top 12 for "personal reasons."