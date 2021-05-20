Tiffany Haddish on Rumors of Her Replacing Ellen DeGeneres: 'Ain't Nobody Talk to Me About That'

WENN/Avalon/Brian To TV

Denying rumors suggesting she will take over for Ellen once she steps away from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2022, the 'Girl Trip' actress insists that 'nobody [talked] to [her] about that.'

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish is not sure whether she will replace Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". When addressing rumors suggesting she will take over for the TV host once she stepped away from her talk show in 2022, the "Girls Trip" actress claimed, "ain't nobody talk to me about that."

The 41-year-old made her statement when speaking on "The Breakfast Club" on Wednesday, May 19. "I haven't commented on it because ain't nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it," she said. "The reason I've even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off."

While it is possible that her gig might turn into something permanent, Tiffany made it clear that she was just "learning a new skill. That's it." She continued, "Y'all just watching me learn in front of everybody."

Tiffany further emphasized, "I don't know if that's grooming me to take over because ain't nobody talk to me about that... Ain't nobody said nothing to me about that." When it comes to making much money by hosting the talk show, she joked that she may take the offer "if [she] could get what Ellen getting."

The rumors emerged after a senior from NBCUniversal hinted at the possibility of Tiffany replacing Ellan on the daytime talk show. "Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades," the senior told Page Six. "She's top of the list to get a daytime show - she's a fresh voice."

Ellen confirmed the show ending on May 12. "I am announcing that next season, season 19, is going to be my last season," she said in a pre-recorded clip. "So, the past 18 years, you have to know have changed my life. You have all changed my life. I'm forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing and dancing, sometimes crying."

"I've thought a lot about this decision, I sat with it for a while," the wife of Portia de Rossi went on. "I meditated on it, I talked to Portia, I talked to myself. Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last… You may wonder why I've decided to end after 19 seasons and the truth is I always trust my instincts."