Janet Jackson's Brothers Applaud Justin Timberlake for Manning Up Over Past Super Bowl Incident

May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson's brothers have broken their silence over Justin Timberlake's long-deferred apology. Three months after the "SexyBack" hitmaker acknowledged that he had failed to speak up for the "All for You" hitmaker after their controversial 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Marlon, Jackie and Tito Jackson applauded him for manning up.

The trio voiced their thought when Andy Cohen brought up Justin's apology during the Wednesday, May 12 episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "First of all, I just want to thank Justin Timberlake," Marlon Jackson first stated. "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that."

The 64-year-old member of the Jackson 5 went on to say, "But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it. But, as they say in the old days, as long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you're still in the public's eye." He rounded up his statement by saying, "We thank you, Justin, for what you did."

Jumping in to add his opinion to the discussion, Jackie Jackson pointed out why the brothers were appreciative of Justin's gesture. "It was nice that [Justin] did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past," the 70-year-old noted. "For him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

Justin and Janet shocked many back in 2004 when he ripped off part of her corset and exposed her breast during a performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though the incident was blamed on wardrobe malfunction, Janet's career took a massive hit, while Justin steered clear from the scandal. It took him more than 17 years to finally issue an apology.

Following the release of Hulu documentary "Framing Britney Spears", Justin found himself under fire. He used the momentum to take responsibility and put out a lengthy Instagram post expressing his remorse."I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," the 40-year-old singer/actor continued. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

One day after Justin apologized publicly, Janet thanked her fans for making her album "Control" topping chart again. "You're so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making 'Control' No. 1 once again after 35 years," she said in an emotional video. "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."