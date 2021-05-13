 
 

Janet Jackson's Brothers Applaud Justin Timberlake for Manning Up Over Past Super Bowl Incident

Janet Jackson's Brothers Applaud Justin Timberlake for Manning Up Over Past Super Bowl Incident
WENN/Judy Eddy/FayesVision
Celebrity

Three months after the 'SexyBack' hitmaker issued an apology to his 2004 Super Bowl collaborator, Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson weigh in on his public atonement.

  • May 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Janet Jackson's brothers have broken their silence over Justin Timberlake's long-deferred apology. Three months after the "SexyBack" hitmaker acknowledged that he had failed to speak up for the "All for You" hitmaker after their controversial 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Marlon, Jackie and Tito Jackson applauded him for manning up.

The trio voiced their thought when Andy Cohen brought up Justin's apology during the Wednesday, May 12 episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "First of all, I just want to thank Justin Timberlake," Marlon Jackson first stated. "You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that."

The 64-year-old member of the Jackson 5 went on to say, "But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it. But, as they say in the old days, as long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you're still in the public's eye." He rounded up his statement by saying, "We thank you, Justin, for what you did."

Jumping in to add his opinion to the discussion, Jackie Jackson pointed out why the brothers were appreciative of Justin's gesture. "It was nice that [Justin] did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past," the 70-year-old noted. "For him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

  See also...

Justin and Janet shocked many back in 2004 when he ripped off part of her corset and exposed her breast during a performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show. Though the incident was blamed on wardrobe malfunction, Janet's career took a massive hit, while Justin steered clear from the scandal. It took him more than 17 years to finally issue an apology.

Following the release of Hulu documentary "Framing Britney Spears", Justin found himself under fire. He used the momentum to take responsibility and put out a lengthy Instagram post expressing his remorse."I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," the 40-year-old singer/actor continued. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

One day after Justin apologized publicly, Janet thanked her fans for making her album "Control" topping chart again. "You're so special to me and I want to thank all of you for making 'Control' No. 1 once again after 35 years," she said in an emotional video. "I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."

You can share this post!

Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

Rihanna's Post on Israel and Palestine Conflict Deemed Missing the Mark as She Stands With Humanity
Related Posts
Janet Jackson to Celebrate 'Control' 35th Anniversary With NFT Release

Janet Jackson to Celebrate 'Control' 35th Anniversary With NFT Release

'Framing Britney Spears' Team Works on Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' Documentary

'Framing Britney Spears' Team Works on Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' Documentary

Janet Jackson Criticized by Justin Timberlake's Manager for Allegedly Refusing to Forgive NSYNC Star

Janet Jackson Criticized by Justin Timberlake's Manager for Allegedly Refusing to Forgive NSYNC Star

Janet Jackson's and Nas' Music Being Inducted Into National Recording Registry

Janet Jackson's and Nas' Music Being Inducted Into National Recording Registry

Most Read
John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab
Celebrity

John Mulaney Ends Six-Year Marriage to Wife Two Months After Rehab

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Nicole and Sofia Richie Unleash First Photos of Them Modeling Their House of Harlow Collaboration

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Hits Her Youngest Son During Surfing Lesson

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

'HSM' Star Joshua Bassett Lets Slip of His Sexuality While Gushing Over Harry Styles

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Mehcad Brooks Surprisingly Weds His Girlfriend Frida

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Exit Private Plane After Enjoying Montana Trip Together

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic

Report: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Exchanging Love Letters While She's in Dominican Republic